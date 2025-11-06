Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded For Over An Hour At CSMT Station Due To Motormen’s Strike

Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded |

Mumbai: Central Railway came to a sudden halt on November 6 after motormen stopped work and protested at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. The disruption, which lasted for nearly an hour during peak office hours, left thousands of commuters stranded across major stations.

Massive sea of commuters were seen stranded at CSMT station. Visuals were also seen from Masjid and Byculla station which were packed with office-goers as travellers anxiously waited for updates. Even though the train services resumed, massive rush was seen in the trains.

Passengers Share Frustration On Social Media

The sudden disruption left passengers frustrated, as no immediate official information was provided beforehand. Several took to social media to express their anger and confusion. One commuter posted, “Why hasn’t any information been provided about the current situation of Central Railway today? Passengers are stranded.”

Even after the trains started operation, another user added that trains are overcrowded to the point of danger and questioned, "If someone falls or dies in this chaos, who takes responsibility?"

A commuter informed, "Dombivli to Ghatkopar should take ~25 minutes. Today it took 52 minutes, almost an hour. People are drained, trains are overcrowded to the point of danger, and we travel in fear every day."

Another commuter raised questions and said, "What steps has the railway administration taken to avoid such delays?"

Slamming the protest especially during peak hours, a commuter said, "Think about office goers and their families before doing this !"

A commuter called out for help said, "Train are running late and coming completely packed at Kurla Request to help ppl."

"Making life worst for Mumbaikars during peak hours," another passenger complained.

