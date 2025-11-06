 Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train Stations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMassive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train Stations

Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train Stations

Commuters faced massive disruption during peak evening hours on Thursday as reports of a possible motormen strike surfaced at CSMT station. Thousands of office-goers were stranded, with Central Railway locals halted for over 30 minutes.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch |

Mumbai, November 6: Commuters faced massive disruption during peak evening hours on Thursday as reports of a possible motormen strike surfaced at CSMT station. Thousands of office-goers were stranded, with Central Railway locals halted for over 30 minutes.

Passengers flooded social media with pleas for help, sharing visuals of overcrowded platforms. “Has the motormen gone on strike?” one commuter posted. Another wrote, “No trains have left CSMT since 5.45 pm, the network is jammed.”

Railway authorities are yet to issue an official statement, but chaos continues across stations including Masjid and Byculla

More Details Are Awaited.

FPJ Shorts
Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train Stations
Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train Stations
JNU Election Result 2025 Declared: New Elected Leaders Emerge After High Voter Turnout; Aditi Mishra Wins President Race
JNU Election Result 2025 Declared: New Elected Leaders Emerge After High Voter Turnout; Aditi Mishra Wins President Race
'Vote Chori' Row: Haryana Woman Who Died In 2022 Had Brazilian Woman Larissa Nery's Photo In Voter Roll
'Vote Chori' Row: Haryana Woman Who Died In 2022 Had Brazilian Woman Larissa Nery's Photo In Voter Roll
Mumbai News: BMC Tightens Food Tender Rules For 10 Peripheral Hospitals, Increases Fine And Mandates FDA Testing For Meal Quality
Mumbai News: BMC Tightens Food Tender Rules For 10 Peripheral Hospitals, Increases Fine And Mandates FDA Testing For Meal Quality

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train...

Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train...

Mumbai News: BMC Tightens Food Tender Rules For 10 Peripheral Hospitals, Increases Fine And Mandates...

Mumbai News: BMC Tightens Food Tender Rules For 10 Peripheral Hospitals, Increases Fine And Mandates...

Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse In Airoli; No Casualties Reported

Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse In Airoli; No Casualties Reported

BJP Gears Up For Local Body Polls; Ganesh Naik Appointed Thane District Election In-Charge

BJP Gears Up For Local Body Polls; Ganesh Naik Appointed Thane District Election In-Charge

Mumbai Medical Miracle: Bihar Teen Beats Rare Blood Cancer After Complex Bone Marrow Transplant At...

Mumbai Medical Miracle: Bihar Teen Beats Rare Blood Cancer After Complex Bone Marrow Transplant At...