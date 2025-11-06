Massive Rush At Mumbai's CSMT As Motormen Go On Strike, Passengers Left In Lurch At Local Train Stations

Mumbai, November 6: Commuters faced massive disruption during peak evening hours on Thursday as reports of a possible motormen strike surfaced at CSMT station. Thousands of office-goers were stranded, with Central Railway locals halted for over 30 minutes.
Passengers flooded social media with pleas for help, sharing visuals of overcrowded platforms. “Has the motormen gone on strike?” one commuter posted. Another wrote, “No trains have left CSMT since 5.45 pm, the network is jammed.”
Railway authorities are yet to issue an official statement, but chaos continues across stations including Masjid and Byculla
More Details Are Awaited.
