Mumbai Local Trains Halted After Sudden Strike By Railway Staff, Services Resume After Hours | Representative Photo

The suburban local train network of the Central Railway’s Mumbai Division came to a standstill on Thursday evening due to a sudden strike by railway employees. The protest erupted following the registration of an FIR by the Government Railway Police (GRP) against two engineers in connection with the Mumbra railway accident.

Central Railway officials confirmed that the protest was triggered by anger among staff over the FIRs. “The protest by employees at CSMT over the FIR by GRP against two engineers has been pacified, and train services resumed at 6:45 PM from CSMT,” said a spokesperson for Central Railway.

Due to protest, train services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) towards Kalyan, Karjat, and Khopoli were halted, leading to massive chaos and overcrowding at several major stations during peak evening hours. Thousands of commuters were stranded, with long queues forming on platforms and train compartments packed beyond capacity.

The agitation caused widespread disruption for office-goers returning home. “We were stuck at the station nearl one hour. There were no announcements, and the crowd kept increasing,” said a commuter waiting for train at Dadar station.

By late evening, services gradually began to normalize, though delays continued on several routes. Central Railway, one of the busiest suburban rail networks in the country, carries over 40 lakh passengers daily, and the sudden disruption during rush hour underscored the city’s dependence on its suburban rail system.

