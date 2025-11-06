Parth Pawar: A Troublemaker Rather Than A Troubleshooter

Parth Pawar | Facebook

Mumbai: At the age of 30, he was hellbent on contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mawal even as his maverick grandfather, Sharad Pawar, was dead set against it. But Parth Pawar defied the family code and chose to contest and lost miserably by over 2 lakh votes. The defeat was shocking for the entire Pawar clan, as till then no member from the Baramati family had ever lost.

After graduating from the HR College, Parth went to London for higher studies. After his return, he began meddling in politics, but senior Pawar was cautious. After his father, Ajit, decided to part ways with uncle Sharad Pawar, Parth started taking a keen interest in the affairs of the NCP.

His name keeps doing the rounds whenever election bells start ringing. But, his sibling Jay is seen as the future candidate from Baramati. Jay may contest the civic elections to enter politics.

Parth’s foray into business – he is said to be one of the directors of a firm that runs some private sugar factories – was also probed by the central agencies. Sitting at his plush office located near Vidhan Bhavan, he was also taking a keen interest in a few government departments.

Within the NCP circle, it is said that Ajit Pawar was keen to settle his son into politics, but no success as yet. Now, Parth takes an interest in the NCP affairs, especially the social media and youth wing of the party. He is more of a backroom boy than coming into the open as a leader. He is the one who strongly supported image making of the party.

Now, Parth’s adventure of buying 40-acre government land for Amadea Enterprises is likely to invite more trouble as his name is likely to appear in the FIR as one of the directors of the firm. Ajit Pawar said that when children grow up, they venture into independent business activities. “Even the Jijai bungalow in Pune, shown as the address of the tech firm, was not in his name. And I never support wrongdoings.”

In the backdrop of this, will Ajit Pawar come for Parth’s rescue? Only time can tell.

