Mumbai Fraud: Surat-Based Silver Trader Cheats 51-Year-Old Vithalwadi Jeweller Of ₹1.5 Lakh; FIR Registered

Mumbai jeweller files FIR against Surat-based silver trader for allegedly defaulting on ₹1.5 lakh payment | Representative Image

Mumbai: The LT Marg police have registered a case against a Surat-based silver trader for allegedly cheating a Mumbai jeweller of silver worth ₹1.5 lakh.

According to the complaint lodged by Himmat Arjunlal Bohra (51), a silver jewellery businessman residing at Love Lane, Byculla, the incident took place at his shop Silver Valley in Vithalwadi.

Bohra alleged that the accused, Himmat Kumar Mehta (45), a silver merchant residing at Megh Malhar Apartment, Bhatar Char Rasta, Surat, Gujarat, purchased 1.501 kilograms of silver from his shop but failed to make the payment of ₹1,50,000, thereby cheating him.

Also Watch:

Following the complaint, LT Marg Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to cheating and breach of trust. The police are currently investigating the case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/