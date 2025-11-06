 Maharashtra Govt Forms High-Level Panel To Probe Parth Pawar’s Role In ₹300-Crore Pune Land Deal
Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Ravindra Binwade said that they the committee will find out how the government land was sold to a private firm and to ascertain whether the exemption was given as per the norms.

Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the alleged role of Parth Pawar in Rs300-crore land deal in Pune, officials said on Thursday.

“The documents submitted to claim the exemption will be checked. The committee will also see what sort of documents were produced during registration. But as an immediate action, we have suspended the sub-registrar because, if it is government land, the registration should not have taken place," he added.

Even as a 5-member committee under Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe will probe the deal, the state government has asked Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge to conduct an independent inquiry into the deal.

Joint IGR Muthe told The FPJ that the Stamp duty was waived off based on the letter of intent (LoI) issued by the District Industries Centre, mentioning a government policy for the software technology parks. The Industrial Policy Rules published by the state government on 27 June 2023 says a 100 per cent waiver in payment of the stamp duty will be applicable for setting up data centres.

But the company, AMADEA enterprises LLP, is said to have submitted fake documents and misled the administration. Accordingly, we will file a case against the company and Sub-Registrar sooner after a thorough investigation, Muthe has said.

As per the stamp duty rule, in any situation, only 5 per cent can be waived, but payment of 2 per cent stamp duty is mandatory. Based on the transaction value of the land deal, which is Rs 295.69 crores in this case, the 2 per cent stamp duty comes to Rs 5.38 crore, which was also not recovered by the deputy registrar while endorsing the deal.

Moreover, the company is said to have submitted a fake 7/12 extract and other documents. Besides, the Mahar vatan land deal has to be approved by the District Collector. However, no permission of the Collector has been taken in this case.

The office of the Inspector General of the Stamp Duty and Registration is going to file a criminal complaint against the company and the sub registrar for intentionally misleading the government during the process.

