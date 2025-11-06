Pune To Host Cantabile’s 10th Anniversary Concert ‘One Voice’ On November 16 | Sourced

Pune: Cantabile, one of the city’s most cherished institutes for the performing arts, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a grand musical concert titled ‘One Voice’. The event will take place on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sakal Lalit Kalaghar Theatre Academy, Maharashtriya Mandal, Mukund Nagar. The concert will feature captivating performances by Cantabile’s two choirs, the Bel Canto Adult Choir and the Bel Cantilena Children’s Choir.

Founded in 2015 by Ferieda Havewala (née Postwalla), a veteran music and speech teacher with over 35 years of experience, Cantabile has become a hub for nurturing artistic talent across Pune. The institute, whose name is derived from the Italian word “Cantabile”, meaning “in a singing style”, offers training in piano, speech, drama, and communication skills to students of all ages.

The Bel Canto Choir, composed of adults from diverse backgrounds, has earned a reputation for its moving performances in Pune and beyond, including participation in the Stop Gaps Christmas Programme at Mumbai’s NCPA. Its younger counterpart, the Bel Cantilena Choir, features children aged 5 to 15 who perform regularly alongside the adult ensemble. Both choirs have also used their music to support meaningful causes, raising funds for organisations such as Jehangir Hospital’s Sweetlings project, the Indian Red Cross Society, Eventide Old Age Home, and Helplife, an NGO working with differently-abled girls.

This year’s concert, ‘One Voice’, promises to be a cultural and emotional journey, uniting performers and audiences through music from around the world. With songs in multiple languages and styles, the evening will celebrate harmony, diversity, and the unifying power of song. Donation passes are available at CT Pundole, MG Road, from Monday to Saturday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), and further details can be obtained by contacting Khurshid Irani at 8975924611.

In its 10th year, Cantabile continues to echo its philosophy that though there may be many voices, together, they create “one voice” that transcends boundaries through the universal language of music.