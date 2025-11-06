 Pune To Host Cantabile’s 10th Anniversary Concert ‘One Voice’ On November 16
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune To Host Cantabile’s 10th Anniversary Concert ‘One Voice’ On November 16

Pune To Host Cantabile’s 10th Anniversary Concert ‘One Voice’ On November 16

Founded in 2015 by Ferieda Havewala (née Postwalla), a veteran music and speech teacher with over 35 years of experience, Cantabile has become a hub for nurturing artistic talent across Pune

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune To Host Cantabile’s 10th Anniversary Concert ‘One Voice’ On November 16 | Sourced

Pune: Cantabile, one of the city’s most cherished institutes for the performing arts, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a grand musical concert titled ‘One Voice’. The event will take place on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sakal Lalit Kalaghar Theatre Academy, Maharashtriya Mandal, Mukund Nagar. The concert will feature captivating performances by Cantabile’s two choirs, the Bel Canto Adult Choir and the Bel Cantilena Children’s Choir.

Founded in 2015 by Ferieda Havewala (née Postwalla), a veteran music and speech teacher with over 35 years of experience, Cantabile has become a hub for nurturing artistic talent across Pune. The institute, whose name is derived from the Italian word “Cantabile”, meaning “in a singing style”, offers training in piano, speech, drama, and communication skills to students of all ages.

The Bel Canto Choir, composed of adults from diverse backgrounds, has earned a reputation for its moving performances in Pune and beyond, including participation in the Stop Gaps Christmas Programme at Mumbai’s NCPA. Its younger counterpart, the Bel Cantilena Choir, features children aged 5 to 15 who perform regularly alongside the adult ensemble. Both choirs have also used their music to support meaningful causes, raising funds for organisations such as Jehangir Hospital’s Sweetlings project, the Indian Red Cross Society, Eventide Old Age Home, and Helplife, an NGO working with differently-abled girls.

Read Also
Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026
article-image

This year’s concert, ‘One Voice’, promises to be a cultural and emotional journey, uniting performers and audiences through music from around the world. With songs in multiple languages and styles, the evening will celebrate harmony, diversity, and the unifying power of song. Donation passes are available at CT Pundole, MG Road, from Monday to Saturday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), and further details can be obtained by contacting Khurshid Irani at 8975924611.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi News: Trio Cheats Textile Traders Of ₹2.5 Crore In Fabric Fraud; Crime Branch Launches Probe
Bhiwandi News: Trio Cheats Textile Traders Of ₹2.5 Crore In Fabric Fraud; Crime Branch Launches Probe
Gorai & Dahisar Mangrove Parks To Boost Eco-Tourism & Employment In North Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Gorai & Dahisar Mangrove Parks To Boost Eco-Tourism & Employment In North Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Mumbai News: 36-Year-Old BMC Employee Duped Of ₹3.9 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Receiving Fake Bank Call; Case Registered
Mumbai News: 36-Year-Old BMC Employee Duped Of ₹3.9 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Receiving Fake Bank Call; Case Registered
'I Don't Like It When You...': Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Skipping Diogo Jota's Funeral; Video
'I Don't Like It When You...': Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Skipping Diogo Jota's Funeral; Video

In its 10th year, Cantabile continues to echo its philosophy that though there may be many voices, together, they create “one voice” that transcends boundaries through the universal language of music.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune To Host Cantabile’s 10th Anniversary Concert ‘One Voice’ On November 16

Pune To Host Cantabile’s 10th Anniversary Concert ‘One Voice’ On November 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmer Claims He Got Only ₹6 For Crop Loss; Maharashtra Government Says...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmer Claims He Got Only ₹6 For Crop Loss; Maharashtra Government Says...

Uddhav Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Government Over Unfulfilled Farm Relief Promises In Marathwada

Uddhav Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Government Over Unfulfilled Farm Relief Promises In Marathwada

Nashik Police Launch Photo Campaign To Curb Rickshaw Violations; Citizens Urged To Report Offenders...

Nashik Police Launch Photo Campaign To Curb Rickshaw Violations; Citizens Urged To Report Offenders...

Nashik: Bangladesh Onion Prices Hit Tk 100/kg Amid Shortage; Lasalgaon Exporters Urge India’s...

Nashik: Bangladesh Onion Prices Hit Tk 100/kg Amid Shortage; Lasalgaon Exporters Urge India’s...