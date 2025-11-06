Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has achieved a rank of 207 in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, a drop from its 173rd position in the 2025 rankings.

The university received an overall score of 50.6. It achieved a score of 64.2 in the Faculty Student Ratio and a score of 87.2 in the Staff With PhD parameter. In the Papers Per Faculty parameter, SPPU scored 99.9, while in Academic Reputation, it got 40.3.

In the Global Engagement section, SPPU got 92.3 in International Research and 11.3 in International Students. The university got 58.3 in Employer Reputation.

This ranking is yet another setback for the university administration. In the Overall National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, SPPU dropped from rank 37 in 2024 to 91. The university has seen a steady decline in the NIRF rankings since 2018. It achieved the 16th rank in 2018, 17th in 2019, 19th in 2020, 20th in 2021, 25th in 2022, 35th in 2023, 37th in 2024, and then 91st in 2025.

In the last seven years, the university has slipped on four of the five NIRF parameters, namely – Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research, Professional Practice and Collaborative Performance (RPC), Graduation Outcome (GO), and Outreach and Inclusivity (OI). The Perception parameter is an exception to this trend and has remained mostly constant over this period of time.

In a statement, the university blamed the fall in rankings on a decrease in faculty numbers due to retirement and an increase in student numbers due to the Centre’s New Education Policy.

Meanwhile, among all universities in Pune, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has ranked 200th in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026. It achieved an overall score of 52.2. It scored 57.3 marks in the Staff With PhD parameter and 47.6 in the Faculty Student Ratio parameter. The university scored 36.3 in Academic Reputation, 12.2 in Papers Per Faculty, and 8.9 in Citations Per Paper parameters. Symbiosis had achieved a rank of 216 in the 2025 rankings.

Meanwhile, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth (DPU), Pimpri, Pune (Deemed to be University), ranked 569th, while Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) ranked in the range of 1001–1100. In the 2025 rankings, Bharati Vidyapeeth ranked in the range of 851–900.