Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Road Widening To Be Finalised After CM's Decision, Says Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: As part of the development works planned for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the improvement of roads is a key focus. A large number of devotees visit Trimbakeshwar, making the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road especially important. While widening this road, the government will take citizens’ demands into consideration and find a mutually agreeable solution. The final decision on the matter will be taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.



On Wednesday, Mahajan inspected the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road. MLAs Hiraman Khoskar, Saroj Ahire, Tanaji Jayabhave, Prabhakar Kharate, Kailas Khandbahale, and Jalaj Sharma, the CEO of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority, were present, along with officials from the Public Works Department, Nashik Municipal Corporation, and Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council.



Speaking with citizens during the inspection, Mahajan stated that a decision on the road widening project will be made through consensus. The government’s position is that no citizen or farmer should suffer losses. During the visit, measurements were taken in the presence of the minister to assess the area likely to be affected by the widening.





Discussion with the Chief Minister over the phone



During the inspection, Minister Mahajan held a phone conversation with the Chief Minister, updating him about the citizens’ specific concerns regarding the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar road. Mahajan shared that the Chief Minister emphasised the need to respect public sentiment while undertaking the widening work. Mahajan also said he would brief the Chief Minister in detail upon returning to Mumbai, after which the Chief Minister will announce an appropriate decision. The Chief Minister also interacted with those present during the inspection.