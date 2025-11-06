 Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned

Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned

The PMPML's ‘Raatrani’ night-bus service is a special late-night transport initiative in the Pune region introduced to aid passengers arriving or travelling during the night. The service aims to ensure affordable and safe overnight connectivity for late travellers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
PMPML Bus | FPJ Photo

Pune: The night bus service started two years ago by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has received a good response from city commuters, officials announced on Wednesday. The ‘Raatrani’ bus was started by the PMPML administration to provide a much-needed commute to people who arrive in the city from outside at night by bus or railway.  

The PMPML's ‘Raatrani’ night-bus service is a special late-night transport initiative in the Pune region introduced to aid passengers arriving or travelling during the night. The service aims to ensure affordable and safe overnight connectivity for late travellers.

Residents in Pune have reported that many times when they decide to travel at night, auto rickshaws and cab drivers take more money, and the general cost is much more compared to PMPML rates.

Read Also
Pune IT Professional Alleges Self-Styled Godwoman Cheated Him Of ₹14 Crore Under Guise Of Healing...
article-image

In the last four months, Raatrani has earned the following amount of money:

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Man Held In Suicide Abetment Case Escapes Police Custody By Jumping Off Train Near Kalyan
Thane: Man Held In Suicide Abetment Case Escapes Police Custody By Jumping Off Train Near Kalyan
Harleen Deol Puts PM Modi On Backfoot With 'Skin-Care' Googly, Here's How Prime Minister Responded; Video
Harleen Deol Puts PM Modi On Backfoot With 'Skin-Care' Googly, Here's How Prime Minister Responded; Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amul & IFFCO For Securing First & Second Ranks In The Global Ranking For Cooperatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Amul & IFFCO For Securing First & Second Ranks In The Global Ranking For Cooperatives
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Negligence In Maintenance, Improper Welding Among 6 Reasons Behind FIR Against 2 CR Engineers; Check Details
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Negligence In Maintenance, Improper Welding Among 6 Reasons Behind FIR Against 2 CR Engineers; Check Details

- Katraj to Pune Railway Station: Rs 6,06,021

- Katraj to Shivajinagar: Rs 5,85,043

- Nigdi to Pune Railway Station: Rs 5,16,179

- Pune Railway Station to NDA Gate: Rs 4,78,269

- Hadapsar to Pune Railway Station: Rs 4,03,743

- Hadapsar to Swargate: Rs 2,44,367

Chief Transport Officer of PMPML Satish Gavhane said, “Soon, the commuters will have a Raatrani service from Pune Railway Station to Wagholi. Considering the demand of commuters in the future, we plan to expand more.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned

Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned

BJP Assigns Key Responsibilities To Murlidhar Mohol, Ganesh Bidkar, Mahesh Landge, Rahul Kul &...

BJP Assigns Key Responsibilities To Murlidhar Mohol, Ganesh Bidkar, Mahesh Landge, Rahul Kul &...

Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Wanted In Multiple Cases And...

Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Wanted In Multiple Cases And...

Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Social Media Trail Leads Police To Gang Planning Murder Over Business Dispute In...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Social Media Trail Leads Police To Gang Planning Murder Over Business Dispute In...