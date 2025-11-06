Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned

PMPML Bus | FPJ Photo

Pune: The night bus service started two years ago by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has received a good response from city commuters, officials announced on Wednesday. The ‘Raatrani’ bus was started by the PMPML administration to provide a much-needed commute to people who arrive in the city from outside at night by bus or railway.

The PMPML's ‘Raatrani’ night-bus service is a special late-night transport initiative in the Pune region introduced to aid passengers arriving or travelling during the night. The service aims to ensure affordable and safe overnight connectivity for late travellers.

Residents in Pune have reported that many times when they decide to travel at night, auto rickshaws and cab drivers take more money, and the general cost is much more compared to PMPML rates.

In the last four months, Raatrani has earned the following amount of money:

- Katraj to Pune Railway Station: Rs 6,06,021

- Katraj to Shivajinagar: Rs 5,85,043

- Nigdi to Pune Railway Station: Rs 5,16,179

- Pune Railway Station to NDA Gate: Rs 4,78,269

- Hadapsar to Pune Railway Station: Rs 4,03,743

- Hadapsar to Swargate: Rs 2,44,367

Chief Transport Officer of PMPML Satish Gavhane said, “Soon, the commuters will have a Raatrani service from Pune Railway Station to Wagholi. Considering the demand of commuters in the future, we plan to expand more.”