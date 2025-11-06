 PHOTOS: Nashik District Shrouded In Fog; Experts Warn Of Impact On Crops And Livestock
The Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to spray pesticides immediately and monitor their crops

Prashant Nikale Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Nashik district woke up to dense fog on Thursday morning. As a thick blanket of fog spread in many parts of the district, drivers had to drive with headlights on even after two hours of sunrise. This situation persisted till 9 am. District residents were seen taking their morning strolls, making their way through the fog. There is an atmosphere of concern among farmers as this sudden fog is likely to have a major impact on rabi crops.

Onion farmers are at the highest risk due to this atmosphere. There was dense fog till 9 am on Wednesday as well. If this atmosphere continues, human life and livestock health will deteriorate, and onion, grapes, fruits, gram, wheat, and vegetable crops of the rabi season will be badly affected. The additional cost of spraying pesticides will increase, which will affect the financial calculations of farmers.

Agricultural experts said that fungal diseases (such as black rot and downy mildew) increase due to dense fog and high humidity. Onions are at risk of 'purple blotch,' and grapes are at risk of 'powdery mildew.' The Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to spray pesticides immediately and monitor their crops.

