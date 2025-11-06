 Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Waived For Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth On Rs 300 Crore Pune Land Deal?
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Waived For Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth On Rs 300 Crore Pune Land Deal?

Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Waived For Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth On Rs 300 Crore Pune Land Deal?

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has demanded a judicial inquiry into the land deal, claiming that it was done in violation of the law

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Waived For Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth On Rs 300 Crore Pune Land Deal? | File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vijay Kumbhar on Thursday took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that a land parcel in Pune's upmarket Mundhwa area was allegedly purchased for about ₹300 crore by a company linked to Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, despite its market rate being "considerably higher." Kumbhar also claimed that "the stamp duty of ₹21 crore on this deal was waived." "Why are some people more equal than others?" he asked in his post.

Kumbhar wrote, "A land deal worth ₹300 crore was registered in Mundhwa, Pune. As per the prevailing rate, the stamp duty payable was around ₹21 crore, but why was it waived off? Was it because the buyer happens to be the son of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar? When a common man buys a small flat, he pays lakhs in stamp duty. Then how do the ultra-rich get 'special exemptions' on crores worth of land? One rule for the powerful, another for the people?"

Read Also
Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026
article-image

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, meanwhile, demanded a judicial inquiry into the land deal, claiming that it was done in violation of the law.

"The purchase of land by the company of Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, must be investigated in a transparent manner. This is government land, and it was sold without any decision from the Revenue Department in this matter. The transaction should be cancelled, and action must be taken against whoever is responsible in this case," Wadettiwar said.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 42.31 Pc Turnout Till 1 PM; EC Says Polling Smooth, Denies RJD’s ‘Malicious Intent’ Allegations
Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting Announces Opening Of Bookings For Exclusive Startup Showcase Zone In Goa's Waves Bazaar
Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting Announces Opening Of Bookings For Exclusive Startup Showcase Zone In Goa's Waves Bazaar
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video
IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Xavier Barlett Drops Sitter As Abhishek Sharma Gets Second Life; Video
Mumbai: Know Why BEST Workers’ Union Are Going On Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 10
Mumbai: Know Why BEST Workers’ Union Are Going On Indefinite Hunger Strike From November 10
Read Also
Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, Wanted In Multiple Cases And...
article-image

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has assured that his department would examine the land deal only after receiving a complaint.

Talking to reporters, Bawankule said social activist Anjali Damania had called him earlier in the day to inform him about the transaction and that she would file a written complaint with him by November 11.

Bawankule added that the matter of the stamp duty waiver falls under the jurisdiction of the Industries Department.

"The Industries Department, while encouraging certain industries, offers waivers or reliefs. That department will have to provide all relevant details. Instead of making any statements now, I will wait till November 11, when Damania submits her documents. The Revenue Department will then scrutinise them and seek information from the Industries Department to ascertain whether any waiver was granted within the framework of the government's IT policy," Bawankule said.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Waived For Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth On Rs 300 Crore Pune Land Deal?

Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Waived For Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth On Rs 300 Crore Pune Land Deal?

PHOTOS: Nashik District Shrouded In Fog; Experts Warn Of Impact On Crops And Livestock

PHOTOS: Nashik District Shrouded In Fog; Experts Warn Of Impact On Crops And Livestock

Nashik’s Tanisha Kotecha Shines With Silver At National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

Nashik’s Tanisha Kotecha Shines With Silver At National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Road Widening To Be Finalised After CM's Decision, Says Kumbh Mela Minister...

Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Road Widening To Be Finalised After CM's Decision, Says Kumbh Mela Minister...

Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned

Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned