BJP Assigns Key Responsibilities To Murlidhar Mohol, Ganesh Bidkar, Mahesh Landge, Rahul Kul & Shankar Jagtap In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad | X/@mohol_murlidhar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has assigned key responsibilities to its leaders across Maharashtra ahead of the local body polls.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, has been appointed as the election in-charge of Pune district.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohol thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Ravindra Chavan for giving him the responsibility. "It will be my sincere effort to fulfil the responsibility given by the party to the best of my ability," he said.

"At the Centre, the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in the state, the Mahayuti government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, is in power. Designing development-oriented policies and their rapid implementation is the speciality of the Central and State governments. I am confident that voters will stand firmly behind the BJP to take forward the development works currently underway in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the surrounding areas at a fast pace, to create new infrastructure and to build the Pune of the future," Mohol wrote.

"Under Fadnavis's leadership, this development train will continue in this way through local self-government bodies! Therefore, in the upcoming local body elections, voters will definitely show faith in the BJP and the Mahayuti. The BJP and Mahayuti will come to power in Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune District and Pimpri-Chinchwad," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has appointed former Pune Mayor Ganesh Bidkar as election chief for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Daund MLA Rahul Kul for Pune South (Baramati) and Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge for Pune North (Maval).

The elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will be held on December 2, with counting and results the next day.

The Supreme Court has directed that elections to all remaining municipal corporations, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, be completed by January 31, 2026.