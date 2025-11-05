45+ Job Openings At Tesla In Pune Spark Debate On Social Media Over Credibility: What’s the Truth? | Sourced

Pune: Speculations on the internet are increasing regarding boosts to employment in India as American multinational automotive and clean energy company Tesla Inc. is slowly and quietly expanding in Pune, as many job opportunity apps are showing vacancies in the company in Pune. Over 45 positions are vacant, according to multiple apps like Naukri.com, LinkedIn, and others. Pune, being one of India's leading hubs, is attracting engineers and people from relevant backgrounds who are applying for these vacant posts rapidly.

An account by the name @abhirammodak posted on X (formerly Twitter) regarding this. It said, “In Pune, there are 45+ open job postings for Tesla in Pune. All are technical and software positions. Looks like Tesla is expanding quietly in Pune.”

The post has gone viral on social media, as it has gained over 20,000 views at the time of writing this report. Tesla, the company run by business tycoon Elon Musk, is headquartered in Austin, Texas, in the United States of America (USA).

Are The Vacancies True?

According to media reports, Tesla is actively looking to advance its Indian foray, and the state of Maharashtra, particularly in the Pune region. Being an already established IT hub and having tonnes of private sector companies based across the district, Pune is emerging as a key focal point. Reliable reports indicate Tesla has already leased a 5,850 sq ft office space in Pune and listed several job openings there, signalling a growing local presence. The company is also exploring land parcels near Satara (roughly 110 km from Pune) for a completely knocked down (CKD) assembly facility.

While Maharashtra is widely reported as a preferred state due to its strong auto ecosystem, multiple official sources caution that no final manufacturing decision has been confirmed. However, expert netizens claimed that the majority of these posts are for remote work, so even if Tesla's Pune expansion is a reality or not, the jobs are credible. However, authorities within the district urge caution while applying for the job and urge people not to share any personal information until they have verified its truth.

What Does Tesla Say?

According to the official Tesla website, there are indeed job opportunities available in Pune. The website says that vacancies for four positions are currently available, which include Supplier Industrialisation Engineer (Wire Harness/Power Distribution Systems), Supplier Industrialisation Engineer (Electronics), Site Reliability Engineer, and Supplier Industrialisation Engineer (Battery Material Manufacturing). Along with Pune, these jobs are available in Kochi and Bengaluru too.