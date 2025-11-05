 45+ Job Openings At Tesla In Pune Spark Debate On Social Media Over Credibility: What’s The Truth?
e-Paper Get App
HomePune45+ Job Openings At Tesla In Pune Spark Debate On Social Media Over Credibility: What’s The Truth?

45+ Job Openings At Tesla In Pune Spark Debate On Social Media Over Credibility: What’s The Truth?

An account by the name @abhirammodak posted on X (formerly Twitter) regarding this. It said, “In Pune, there are 45+ open job postings for Tesla in Pune. All are technical and software positions. Looks like Tesla is expanding quietly in Pune”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
45+ Job Openings At Tesla In Pune Spark Debate On Social Media Over Credibility: What’s the Truth? | Sourced

Pune: Speculations on the internet are increasing regarding boosts to employment in India as American multinational automotive and clean energy company Tesla Inc. is slowly and quietly expanding in Pune, as many job opportunity apps are showing vacancies in the company in Pune. Over 45 positions are vacant, according to multiple apps like Naukri.com, LinkedIn, and others. Pune, being one of India's leading hubs, is attracting engineers and people from relevant backgrounds who are applying for these vacant posts rapidly.

An account by the name @abhirammodak posted on X (formerly Twitter) regarding this. It said, “In Pune, there are 45+ open job postings for Tesla in Pune. All are technical and software positions. Looks like Tesla is expanding quietly in Pune.”

The post has gone viral on social media, as it has gained over 20,000 views at the time of writing this report. Tesla, the company run by business tycoon Elon Musk, is headquartered in Austin, Texas, in the United States of America (USA).

Read Also
Pune: 'Man-Eating' Leopard Shot Dead By Rescue Team After Series Of Fatal Attacks In Junnar Taluka
article-image

Are The Vacancies True?

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore
'BCCI Ended His International Career Now?': Fans REACT After Mohammed Shami Dropped From India’s Test Squad For South Africa Series
'BCCI Ended His International Career Now?': Fans REACT After Mohammed Shami Dropped From India’s Test Squad For South Africa Series
Punjab Congress Chief Booked For 'Casteist Remark' Against Former Union Minister Buta Singh
Punjab Congress Chief Booked For 'Casteist Remark' Against Former Union Minister Buta Singh

According to media reports, Tesla is actively looking to advance its Indian foray, and the state of Maharashtra, particularly in the Pune region. Being an already established IT hub and having tonnes of private sector companies based across the district, Pune is emerging as a key focal point. Reliable reports indicate Tesla has already leased a 5,850 sq ft office space in Pune and listed several job openings there, signalling a growing local presence. The company is also exploring land parcels near Satara (roughly 110 km from Pune) for a completely knocked down (CKD) assembly facility.

While Maharashtra is widely reported as a preferred state due to its strong auto ecosystem, multiple official sources caution that no final manufacturing decision has been confirmed. However, expert netizens claimed that the majority of these posts are for remote work, so even if Tesla's Pune expansion is a reality or not, the jobs are credible. However, authorities within the district urge caution while applying for the job and urge people not to share any personal information until they have verified its truth.

What Does Tesla Say?

According to the official Tesla website, there are indeed job opportunities available in Pune. The website says that vacancies for four positions are currently available, which include Supplier Industrialisation Engineer (Wire Harness/Power Distribution Systems), Supplier Industrialisation Engineer (Electronics), Site Reliability Engineer, and Supplier Industrialisation Engineer (Battery Material Manufacturing). Along with Pune, these jobs are available in Kochi and Bengaluru too.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

66 Km Inner Ring Road Approved To Ease Kumbh Mela Traffic In Maharashtra's Nashik

66 Km Inner Ring Road Approved To Ease Kumbh Mela Traffic In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik Grapes Hit Hard By Rains: 45,000 Hectares Of Vineyards Damaged, ₹3,500 Crore Loss Feared

Nashik Grapes Hit Hard By Rains: 45,000 Hectares Of Vineyards Damaged, ₹3,500 Crore Loss Feared

VIDEO: Female Leopard Captured In Nashik's Mauje Odha, Sent To Wildlife Center For Treatment

VIDEO: Female Leopard Captured In Nashik's Mauje Odha, Sent To Wildlife Center For Treatment

Nashik: Onion Prices Rise To ₹2,200 Per Quintal As Supply Declines Post-Diwali At Lasalgaon

Nashik: Onion Prices Rise To ₹2,200 Per Quintal As Supply Declines Post-Diwali At Lasalgaon

45+ Job Openings At Tesla In Pune Spark Debate On Social Media Over Credibility: What’s The Truth?

45+ Job Openings At Tesla In Pune Spark Debate On Social Media Over Credibility: What’s The Truth?