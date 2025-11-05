Pune: 'Man-Eating' Leopard Shot Dead By Rescue Team After Series Of Fatal Attacks In Junnar Taluka | Sourced

The leopard that claimed three lives in the Pimparkhed area of Junnar taluka in Pune district was shot dead by the forest department late on Monday night, November 3, following a massive rescue operation, officials said on Wednesday.

In the last 20 days, three lives were lost after attacks by the leopard in Pimparkhed and nearby villages, in which five-year-old Shivanya Shailesh Bombe lost her life on October 12, 82-year-old Bhagabai Ranganath Jadhav lost her life on October 22, and 13-year-old Rohan Vilas Bombe on the same day. The repeated attacks triggered outrage among locals across Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon, and Khed talukas, leading to protests that blocked the Belhe–Jejuri state highway on October 12 and 22, and later the Pune–Nashik highway at Manchar on November 3.

Following the death of young Rohan Bombe, angry villagers set the patrolling vehicle of the forest department on fire. After the incident, tension in the area rose sharply.

Due to the protest, the Pune–Nashik highway was blocked for nearly 18 hours. Acting on the situation, Pune Forest Conservator Ashish Thakre sought immediate permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Maharashtra, to capture or eliminate the man-eating leopard.

Following the instructions, a special rescue team comprising veterinarian Dr Satwik Pathak, sharpshooters Jubin Postwala and Dr Prasad Dabholkar, and forest officials was deployed in the area. Camera traps were set up to trace the animal’s movement, and thermal drones were used during the night search operation.

Around 10:30 pm, the leopard was spotted about 400 to 500 meters from the attack site. The forest officers’ team attempted to tranquillise the animal but failed as the leopard attacked the team. Acting on it, a sharpshooter fired in self-defence, killing the animal instantly. The male leopard, believed to be around five to six years old, was later shown to local villagers before being taken to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for a post-mortem examination.

The operation was successfully conducted under the guidance of Forest Conservator Ashish Thakre, with assistance from Deputy Conservator of Forests (Junnar) Prashant Khade, Assistant Conservators Smita Rajhans and Amrit Shinde, Range Forest Officer Nilkanth Gavhane, and members of the rescue team, with cooperation from local villagers.