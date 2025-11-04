Forest Department To Deploy 1,200 Cages & AI Alerts To Prevent Human–Leopard Conflicts In Pune District, Announces Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik | File Image

Pune: Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, said that preventive measures will be taken to avoid human-leopard conflicts in Pune District. His statement comes after widespread outrage from citizens from Ambegaon, Khed, and Shirur tehsils in Pune District, as a human-killing leopard took three lives in the last 20 days. A suspected leopard was caught in Shirur on Tuesday morning, but still, more action is being demanded by the villagers from the Forest Department. Minister Naik said that 200 cages will be installed in leopard-prone areas immediately, and another 1,000 cages will be purchased on a war footing.

Speaking to the media, Ganesh Naik said, “The loss of human life due to leopards in the Junnar, Ambegaon, Rajgurunagar, and Shirur areas of Pune district is an unfortunate incident. Long-term and immediate measures will be implemented to address this. 200 cages will be installed immediately to capture the leopards in these areas. Another 1,000 cages will be purchased on a war footing. The leopards captured in these areas will be immediately relocated. Furthermore, a satellite-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) system will be used to issue 'alerts' to citizens regarding the movement of leopards.”

Ganesh Naik held a meeting at the Mantralaya on Monday and issued instructions for immediate measures. Former Home Minister and Ambegaon MLA Dilip Walse-Patil, former Shirur MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Spokesperson Vasantrao Jadhav, Pune Zilla Parishad member Asha Buchke, Janata Dal State President Nathabhau Shewale, along with various public representatives, as well as Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) M. Srinivas Rao, Chief Conservator of Forests Jitendra Ramgaonkar, and Pune's Conservator of Forests Ashish Thackeray, were present. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi and Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill attended via video conference.

Ganesh Naik further said, “The leopard population has increased in the Junnar, Ambegaon, Rajgurunagar, and Shirur areas. Long-term and short-term measures will be implemented immediately to curb them and prevent attacks. The number of Forest Department personnel will be increased on a war footing in the area. With the permission of the Central Government, the leopards in these areas will be captured and relocated to Vantara Animal Rescue Centre in Gujarat, other states, or authorised facilities where arrangements are available. Instructions have been given from now on to implement measures such as electric wire fencing for farms and cattle sheds adjacent to forests, informing citizens about leopard movements through AI, and providing a full power supply to farms during the daytime.”

Naik also instructed the immediate provision of vehicles, cages, and other necessary equipment to the Forest Department and the allocation of the required funds. Since this is a matter of citizens' lives, he also instructed that there should be no shortage of funds in any way for this purpose.

A proposal for sterilisation has been sent to the Central Government to control the increasing leopard population in the area. He also informed us that an all-party delegation, along with forest officials, will meet the Union Forest Minister soon to secure quick approval for this proposal.

In the past few days, three people have died in leopard attacks in the area, which is an unfortunate incident. Following Sunday's incident, the Forest Department immediately captured the leopard. Instructions have been given for the immediate relocation of this leopard.

Residents and opposition parties of the Shirur, Ambegaon, and Khed tehsils have demanded that Forest Minister Naik, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (who is also a guardian minister of the Pune District), personally visit the site and then make decisions. The villagers had threatened to protest and to boycott meetings until this happened. A protest was also held on Monday, where the Pune-Nashik Highway was blocked as a part of the Rasta Roko protest in Manchar. Minister Naik, in Tuesday's meeting, informed us that he will soon visit the spot and hold discussions with public representatives.