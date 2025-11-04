Maharashtra News: 'Govt To Relocate Leopards From Junnar, Shirur After Fatal Attacks,' Says Forest Minister Ganesh Naik

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announces urgent relocation plan after fatal leopard attacks in Pune district’s Junnar, Ambegaon, Rajgurunagar, and Shirur regions | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Following a series of leopard attacks that claimed four lives in Pune district, the state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday announced an urgent plan to capture and relocate leopards from the affected regions of Junnar, Ambegaon, Rajgurunagar, and Shirur.

Government Launches Immediate and Long-Term Measures

Naik said the state government is implementing immediate as well as long-term measures to curb man-animal conflicts. “We will not let shortage of funds come in the way of saving lives,” he said after a high-level review meeting held at Mantralaya.

Deployment of 1,200 Cages to Capture Leopards

The Forest Department will install 200 cages immediately and procure another 1,000 on a war footing to trap leopards straying close to human habitation. Captured animals will be relocated to facilities such as Vantara and other authorised wildlife zones.

AI and Satellite-Based Tracking to Issue Real-Time Alerts

To enhance monitoring, the department plans to use artificial intelligence and satellite-based tracking to issue real-time alerts to residents about leopard movement. “AI will help us alert citizens before danger strikes,” Naik said.

Solar Fencing, Staff Increase, and Power Supply Support Planned

Additional measures include solar and electric fencing for farms and cattle sheds near forest areas, increased forest staff deployment, and uninterrupted daytime power supply to rural zones to deter wildlife intrusion.

Rs 10 Crore Released for Safety and Equipment Procurement

Naik directed officials to release Rs 10 crore for urgent procurement of cages, vehicles, and equipment, assuring that financial constraints will not delay safety efforts.

Proposal for Leopard Sterilisation Sent to Centre

A proposal for leopard sterilization has also been sent to the Centre, and Naik said an all-party delegation of state leaders and forest officials will soon meet the Union Forest Minister to seek approval.

High-Level Meeting Attended by Senior Officials and Leaders

The meeting was attended by former ministers Dilip Walse-Patil and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, BJP spokesperson Vasantrao Jadhav, Zilla Parishad member Asha Buchke, Janata Dal (Secular) state president Nathabhau Shevale, and senior forest officials including Milind Mhaiskar, M. Srinivas Rao, Jitendra Ramgaonkar, and Ashish Thackeray. Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi and SP Sandeep Singh Gill joined the meeting online.

Leopard Responsible for Recent Attack Captured

Naik added that the leopard responsible for Sunday’s fatal attack has already been captured and will be relocated soon. “I will personally visit the affected areas and review the situation with local representatives,” he said.

