Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings

Central Railway Suspends Neral–Aman Lodge Toy Train Services, Matheran Shuttles To Continue Till Oct 15

Central Railway has announced that train services between Neral and Matheran will resume from 6th November 2025, marking the end of the annual monsoon suspension. Services on this route are typically halted from June to October as a precautionary measure due to heavy rains. However, shuttle trains between Aman Lodge and Matheran continued to operate during this period.

Neral–Matheran Train Service

The regular trains between Neral and Matheran will operate daily as follows:

Down Trains (Neral to Matheran)

Train No. 52103: Departs Neral at 8:50 AM, arrives Matheran at 11:30 AM

Train No. 52105: Departs Neral at 10:25 AM, arrives Matheran at 1:05 PM

Up Trains (Matheran to Neral)

Train No. 52104: Departs Matheran at 2:45 PM, arrives Neral at 5:30 PM

Train No. 52106: Departs Matheran at 4:00 PM, arrives Neral at 6:40 PM

Train composition:

52103/52104: 6 coaches (3 Second Class, 1 Vistadome Coach, 2 Second Class cum Luggage Vans)

52105/52106: 6 coaches (3 Second Class, 1 First Class Coach, 2 Second Class cum Luggage Vans)

Aman Lodge–Matheran Shuttle Services

Shuttle trains between Aman Lodge and Matheran will continue to run daily:

Aman Lodge to Matheran (Daily)

08:45 am → 09:03 am | 09:35 am → 09:53 am| 12:00 noon → 12:18 noon | 2:25 pm→ 2:43 pm| 3:40 pm → 3:58 pm| 5:45 pm→ 6:03 pm.

Matheran to Aman Lodge (Daily)

08:20 am → 08:38 am | 09:10 am → 09:28 am| 11:35 am→ 11:53 am| 2:00 pm → 2:18 pm| 3:15 pm → 3:33 pm | 5:20 pm → 5:38 pm.

Weekend Special Services

Aman Lodge to Matheran: 10:30 am → 10:48 am. 1:35 pm → 1:53 pm

Matheran to Aman Lodge: 10:05 am → 10:23 am. 1:10 pm → 1:28 pm.