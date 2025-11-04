 Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings

Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings

Services on this route are typically halted from June to October as a precautionary measure due to heavy rains. However, shuttle trains between Aman Lodge and Matheran continued to operate during this period.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway Suspends Neral–Aman Lodge Toy Train Services, Matheran Shuttles To Continue Till Oct 15 | File Photo

Central Railway has announced that train services between Neral and Matheran will resume from 6th November 2025, marking the end of the annual monsoon suspension. Services on this route are typically halted from June to October as a precautionary measure due to heavy rains. However, shuttle trains between Aman Lodge and Matheran continued to operate during this period.

Neral–Matheran Train Service

The regular trains between Neral and Matheran will operate daily as follows:

Down Trains (Neral to Matheran)

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings
Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings
Palghar: Father, Shepherd Booked For Forcing 11-Year-Old Tribal Boy Into Bonded Labour
Palghar: Father, Shepherd Booked For Forcing 11-Year-Old Tribal Boy Into Bonded Labour
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.27 Lakh Compensation To 47-Year-Old Mumbra Resident Injured In 2021 Highway Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹23.27 Lakh Compensation To 47-Year-Old Mumbra Resident Injured In 2021 Highway Accident
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 4: Angad Confesses His Love For Vrinda
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 4: Angad Confesses His Love For Vrinda

Train No. 52103: Departs Neral at 8:50 AM, arrives Matheran at 11:30 AM

Train No. 52105: Departs Neral at 10:25 AM, arrives Matheran at 1:05 PM

Up Trains (Matheran to Neral)

Train No. 52104: Departs Matheran at 2:45 PM, arrives Neral at 5:30 PM

Train No. 52106: Departs Matheran at 4:00 PM, arrives Neral at 6:40 PM

Train composition:

52103/52104: 6 coaches (3 Second Class, 1 Vistadome Coach, 2 Second Class cum Luggage Vans)

52105/52106: 6 coaches (3 Second Class, 1 First Class Coach, 2 Second Class cum Luggage Vans)

Read Also
England Central Contracts: Jacob Bethell Earns Big Bump To Join Ben Stokes And Jofra Archer, Ollie...
article-image

Aman Lodge–Matheran Shuttle Services

Shuttle trains between Aman Lodge and Matheran will continue to run daily:

Aman Lodge to Matheran (Daily)

08:45 am → 09:03 am | 09:35 am → 09:53 am| 12:00 noon → 12:18 noon | 2:25 pm→ 2:43 pm| 3:40 pm → 3:58 pm| 5:45 pm→ 6:03 pm.

Matheran to Aman Lodge (Daily)

08:20 am → 08:38 am | 09:10 am → 09:28 am| 11:35 am→ 11:53 am| 2:00  pm → 2:18 pm| 3:15 pm → 3:33 pm | 5:20 pm → 5:38 pm.

Weekend Special Services

Aman Lodge to Matheran: 10:30 am → 10:48 am. 1:35 pm → 1:53 pm

Matheran to Aman Lodge: 10:05 am → 10:23 am. 1:10 pm → 1:28 pm.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings

Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings

Palghar: Father, Shepherd Booked For Forcing 11-Year-Old Tribal Boy Into Bonded Labour

Palghar: Father, Shepherd Booked For Forcing 11-Year-Old Tribal Boy Into Bonded Labour

Thane MACT Awards ₹23.27 Lakh Compensation To 47-Year-Old Mumbra Resident Injured In 2021 Highway...

Thane MACT Awards ₹23.27 Lakh Compensation To 47-Year-Old Mumbra Resident Injured In 2021 Highway...

Mumbai News: NCLT Sanctions Merger Of Dinshaws Snacks & Foods With Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods For...

Mumbai News: NCLT Sanctions Merger Of Dinshaws Snacks & Foods With Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods For...

MSRTC To Set Up 250 Multi-Fuel Retail Outlets Across Maharashtra To Boost Revenue

MSRTC To Set Up 250 Multi-Fuel Retail Outlets Across Maharashtra To Boost Revenue