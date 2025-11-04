 MSRTC To Set Up 250 Multi-Fuel Retail Outlets Across Maharashtra To Boost Revenue
Kamal Mistry
MSRTC To Set Up 250 Multi-Fuel Retail Outlets Across Maharashtra To Boost Revenue

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has initiated the tendering process to establish over 250 multi-fuel retail outlets across the state, marking a major diversification move aimed at boosting the corporation’s non-fare revenue. These outlets will be developed on MSRTC-owned land through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Strategic Highway Locations Identified

According to the plan, the multi-fuel retail hubs will be strategically located along major highways and state roads. Surveys have already identified more than 250 suitable MSRTC-owned plots, each measuring around 40 by 30 meters.

Apart from fuel sales, the outlets will include retail shops, creating opportunities for ancillary businesses and generating additional income for the corporation.

Leadership Reviews and Approvals

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik confirmed the development during a review meeting at the MSRTC headquarters on Tuesday, attended by Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer Girish Deshmukh, and other senior officials.

Building on Decades of Fuel Management Experience

“For over 70 years, MSRTC has been purchasing diesel from public sector oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). Currently, MSRTC operates 251 fuel stations for its own fleet. Since the corporation already has significant experience in managing these facilities, we now plan to open retail outlets for the general public,” said Sarnaik.

Supporting the EV Ecosystem

The proposed outlets will offer petrol, diesel, CNG, and also feature electric vehicle charging stations to support the state’s growing EV ecosystem.
“The financial situation of MSRTC is extremely fragile. It is not advisable to depend solely on passenger ticket revenue. Therefore, it is essential to create new and sustainable revenue streams,” Sarnaik emphasized.

Partnerships with Major Fuel Companies

Through an open tender process, MSRTC will invite participation from major fuel companies including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and reputed international firms to establish these multi-fuel centers. Each location will serve both MSRTC buses and private consumers.

‘Petro-Motel Hub’ Vision

Sarnaik said the corporation envisions these centers as integrated “Petro-Motel Hubs”, offering fuel, convenience services, and EV charging facilities under one roof.

A Move Toward Sustainable Revenue Generation

“Through this initiative, citizens will gain access to reliable and trustworthy fuel stations operated by MSRTC, while the corporation will secure a vital new source of income,” Sarnaik added.

