Maharashtra: Satara’s ‘Radha’ Enters Guinness Book As World’s Shortest Living Buffalo - PHOTOS

Satara: 'Radha', a pet buffalo owned by Trimbak Borate of Malwadi village in Maan taluka, Satara district, has been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's shortest living domesticated buffalo. There is immense curiosity among people to see this tiny 'Radha', who stands at a mere 83.8 cm, or 2 feet 8 inches tall. 'Radha' is drawing huge crowds at every animal and bird exhibition.

'Radha' was born on 19th June 2022, to a buffalo owned by Trimbak Borate, a farmer and livestock keeper from Malwadi. When 'Radha' was about two to two-and-a-half years old, Trimbak Borate noticed the change in her height. Following this, Trimbak Borate’s son, Aniket, an agricultural graduate, decided to enter 'Radha' in agricultural exhibitions. Initially, however, he received no response.

'Radha' first participated in the Siddheshwar Agricultural Exhibition in Solapur on 21st December 2024, and since then, 'Radha' has become widely famous. Following that, 'Radha' was invited as a special attraction to a total of 13 agricultural exhibitions, including the Sevagiri Agricultural Exhibition in Pusegaon and the agricultural exhibition in Nipani, Karnataka. Aniket Borate now plans to exhibit 'Radha' at the late Yashwantrao Chavan Agricultural Exhibition, which will begin in Karad on 24th November.

Along with 'Radha's' presence at agricultural exhibitions, she was also registered in the India Book of Records on 24th January 2025. After the agricultural exhibition in Parbhani, Aniket started efforts for 'Radha's' entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. He received guidance from Livestock Development Officer, Dr Sharad Thorat. Dr Thorat inspected 'Radha' on 12th September 2025 and submitted a report. The relevant documents for the application were submitted on 20th September. Finally, on 28th October, 'Radha' was officially recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's shortest living buffalo, bringing immense joy to the Borate family and the residents of Malwadi.

‘Radha Is The Personification Of Goddess Lakshmi'

"Our 'Radha', who is the personification of Goddess Lakshmi in our house, is attracting everyone's attention at every agricultural exhibition, becoming the centre of attraction for general farmers as well as many dignitaries and experts. We are extremely happy that 'Radha' has been registered in the 'Guinness Book of World Records'. We are now planning to participate with 'Radha' in international exhibitions," stated Aniket Borate, the owner and livestock keeper of the 'Radha' buffalo and an agricultural graduate, while speaking to 'Navshakti' this evening.

Radha's Details

Name - Radha

Feature - World's shortest living domesticated buffalo

Height - 83.8 cm (2 feet 8 inches)

Location – Malwadi, Maan Taluka, Satara District, Maharashtra