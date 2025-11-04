 Over 15,000 Duplicate Names Found In Jalna Voter List
Over 15,000 Duplicate Names Found In Jalna Voter List

Opposition parties have raised concerns over discrepancies in the voter list and have demanded that elections should not be conducted until corrections are made

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Over 15,000 Duplicate Names Found In Jalna Voter List

The State Election Commission has published the voter list for the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections on its official website. A total of 12,73,833 voters of Jalna district have been registered for these elections.

However, the administration has identified 15,880 duplicate entries in the voter list, with some individuals’ names appearing two or even three times. The officials have urged such voters to immediately apply for the deletion of their duplicate names. The list of duplicate voters has been made available on the district portal.

Opposition parties have raised concerns over discrepancies in the voter list and have demanded that elections should not be conducted until corrections are made. In response, the Election Commission has instructed officials to take appropriate measures to rectify duplicate entries.

Final Voter List Released

Preparations for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections are underway. As per the State Election Commission’s guidelines, the voter list dated July 1, 2025, will be considered valid for the upcoming elections. In accordance with the instructions, the preliminary voter list for Jalna district was announced on October 8, and the final list was published on October 27.

Voter Demographics

Male voters: 6,63,199, Female voters: 6,10,625 and Third-gender voters: 9

The highest number of voters (2,33,540) is from Bhokardan tehsil.

The administration has announced that if voters with duplicate entries do not voluntarily delete their extra names, they will be required to submit a written affidavit at the polling booth. The affidavit must declare that they have not voted and will not vote again.

