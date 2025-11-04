Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi Vows Solution For Talegaon Dabhade–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line; Meeting With Railway Officials On Nov 7 | Sourced

Pune: Pune District Collector and villagers of Khed and Maval tehsils had a meeting in the collectorate on Monday, where the villagers spoke about their objection to the proposed plan of the Talegaon Dabhade-Uruli Kanchan railway line. In the meeting, while speaking to the villagers and farmers who are opposing the land acquisition for the proposed plan, District Collector Jitendra Dudi promised a solution, saying, “We will find a way.” He also said that a meeting with railway officials will happen on 7th November.

Collector Dudi gave assurances to the local farmers and the villagers of over 15 villages in Khed, Maval, and Haveli Tehsils, saying, “Currently, planning of the Talegaon Dabhade to Uruli Kanchan Railway line is ongoing, and we can see the opposition to it. On 7th November, a meeting will be held with officials from Indian Railways. We will see in that meeting whether the railway route can be altered. We will also make sure farmers' losses don't happen.”

A survey for this bypass line happened in 2023, and at that time, according to villagers, many of the spaces were empty. But now, due to the rise of Chakan MIDC and other industrial areas nearby, the open spaces are not available anymore. On top of that, the railway line is going through many residential areas in villages.

One of the villagers, Gautam Kamble, said, “This is a bypass railway line; we don't need it. There are enough transport facilities in our area. We are happy here, as we have enough due to our farms. Our ancestral lands are here. The government will give compensation for our lands, but what about the income it gives us regularly? During MIDC, Ring Road, Pune Nashik Highway, our lands were taken; we won't give our lands away anymore.”

‘Find The Alternative Solution'

The meeting was attended by Khed MLA Babaji Kale, former MLA Dilip Mohite, Land Acquisition Coordinator Dr Kalyan Pandhare, and several railway officials. MLA Babaji Kale said, “An independent committee must be formed in every village that opposes this railway line. Many people own homes here, and the villagers have already lost land for multiple projects before. We have informed Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar about this issue. He was the one who arranged the meeting with the collector. No one gets in a loss; we will make sure.”

Ex-MLA Mohite said, “Currently, six-seven projects are underway in Khed Tehsil. The farmers here have already given land to these projects before. These projects do not provide any direct benefits to the villagers. Over 15 villages will be destroyed due to this railway project. As the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) gave permission, villagers have built their houses here. The current plan will result in many losses to many individuals, and an alternative solution must be found.”

‘We Received Positive Response'

Tarkeshwar Kamble, Secretary of the Railway Project Opposition Movement Committee, said, “In the meeting, District Collector Jitendra Dudi gave a positive response. MLA Babaji Kale and ex-MLA Dilip Mohite also represented us and made demands to the collector and acted as a bridge to farmers and administration. We request the collector to think about an alternate railway route.”

In the meeting scheduled for this Friday, all the villagers will also attend and speak to the railway officials. Kamble also said that plans to meet Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other high-level officials are underway. A roadblock protest and hunger strikes will be planned if their demands aren't fulfilled.”

How Much Land Is Needed For This Railway Project?

- Total Needed Land - 564 Hectares

- Privately Owned Land - 476 Hectares

- Government-Owned Land - 9 Hectares

- Forest Department Owned Land - 79 Hectares

- Railway Line Length - 80 Kilometres