 'No Country, However Powerful, Can Impose Its Will On All Issues': EAM S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the global political and economic order is shifting towards a multipolar world, with multiple centres of power emerging. He noted that no country can impose its will universally, as globalisation has redefined power across trade, technology, energy and talent, making international relations more complex and competitive.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
EAM S Jaishankar | ANI

Pune: The global economic and political pecking order has undergone a significant change and a number of centres of power and influence have emerged, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

"No country, however powerful, can impose its will on all issues," Jaishankar said, addressing the 22nd convocation of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.

"Not just that, it also means now that there is a natural competition among nations in the world and that it creates its own balance," he said. "A number of centres of power and influence have emerged," he said.

The very idea of power has so many definitions of trade, of energy, of military, of resources, of technology, and of talent, he said. It makes this a particularly complex phenomenon, he added.

"It is also essential to recognize that global powers are no longer capable of being universal," Jaishankar said.

Globalisation has fundamentally altered the way we think and work, the minister said.

"A large economy like ours should develop substantial and contemporary manufacturing if its is to keep abreast of technology," Jaishankar said.

