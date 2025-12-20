MHADA Pune Lottery For 4,186 Homes Delayed Again Due To Election Code Of Conduct; Check New Date | File Photo

The MHADA Pune Board's lottery for 4,186 houses, which had been postponed three times due to various reasons, has now been delayed again. The lottery is currently stalled due to the municipal election code of conduct. The Pune Board is following up with the Election Commission to determine if the lottery can be conducted during the code of conduct period.

However, the chances of conducting the lottery during this period are low. Consequently, the lottery is likely to be held only after the code of conduct is lifted. Therefore, more than 215,000 applicants will now have to wait another month for the lottery.

The Pune Board had started the registration and application process in September for 4,186 houses at various locations within the Pune municipal area under the 20 per cent inclusive housing scheme and the 15% integrated housing scheme. However, due to technical difficulties, the lottery was postponed twice, resulting in a total of three delays.

The registration and application process concluded, and the lottery received a tremendous response, with over 215,000 applications received for the 4,186 houses. However, due to incomplete scrutiny of the applications, the Pune Board was unable to conduct the lottery before the municipal election code of conduct came into effect. Thus, the lottery, already delayed three times, is now stuck because of the code of conduct.

As a result, the wait for more than 215,000 applicants has been extended. Since September, applicants have deposited the earnest money with the Pune Board. This money being tied up has increased the financial difficulties of the applicants. Many applicants pay the earnest money by taking loans or using credit cards.

Therefore, applicants facing financial difficulties are constantly inquiring with the Pune Board about the lottery date and demanding that the lottery be conducted soon. However, a senior official from the Pune Board stated that it is not possible to conduct the lottery now due to the code of conduct.

An investigation is underway to determine if the lottery can be conducted during the code of conduct period. The Pune Board is also considering inquiring about this with the State Election Commission. If that happens, a draw is likely to be held. However, it is being said that obtaining permission to conduct a draw during the period of the code of conduct is not possible. Therefore, the draw is now likely to be held only after the code of conduct ends, i.e., after January 16th.