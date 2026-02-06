Pune: PMC To Take Over 7 ICU Beds At Kamala Nehru Hospital, Offer Free Critical Care To Eligible Patients | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private agency that currently operates the 17-bed ICU at the civic-run Kamala Nehru Hospital. Under the new arrangement, seven ICU beds will come under PMC’s direct control, allowing eligible patients to receive free critical care services.

According to Dr Kalpana Baliwant, Deputy Health Officer at PMC, the hospital is already empanelled under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY). With the civic body managing part of the ICU, patients will be able to access free ICU treatment, including consumables and medicines, under the scheme.

She added that the new ICU arrangement will help the hospital treat complicated cases that are currently referred to Sassoon General Hospital, thereby reducing the burden on larger government facilities.

At present, the private firm operating the ICU charges patients as per CGHS rates. Under the new system, PMC will pay the private operator directly for patients treated in the seven civic-controlled beds.

A modular operating theatre is also being built at the hospital and is expected to be completed by the end of February, after which surgical services will begin.

Dr Baliwant further said that by the end of the year, the hospital will also receive support from the first batch of MBBS interns from PMC’s medical college.

Dr Nina Borade, Chief Health Officer of PMC, said the hospital’s services are being strengthened with the recent recruitment of 17 specialist doctors.

“With ICU beds under PMC control and the hospital undergoing a complete upgrade, we will be able to offer better and more advanced care to patients,” she said.

The initiative is part of PMC’s efforts to expand affordable healthcare and enhance critical care facilities at civic hospitals.