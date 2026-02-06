Jalgaon: BJP’s Deepmala Kale Elected Unopposed As Mayor, Manoj Chaudhary Named Deputy Mayor | Sourced

Jalgaon: Deepmala Kale of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was officially declared elected unopposed as the Mayor of Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, while Manoj Chaudhary of Shiv Sena was elected unopposed as the Deputy Mayor today. The elections were confirmed at a special meeting chaired by District Collector Rohan Ghuge. As soon as the election was announced, the BJP celebrated with great enthusiasm. Speaking to reporters after the election, she said that she would focus on the incomplete development works of the city and try to complete them. She also visited the BJP office and thanked the party officials.

In the recently concluded municipal elections, the grand alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) achieved a resounding victory. In this election, the BJP won the highest number of seats with 46, Shiv Sena secured 22, NCP got 1, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group won 5 seats, and one independent candidate was also victorious. Deepmala Kale from BJP and Manoj Chaudhary from Shiv Sena had filed their nominations for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively. As no other nominations were received against them, their unopposed election was confirmed.

The special meeting held today, chaired by District Collector Rohan Ghuge, was attended by the Municipal Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, other officials, and the newly elected corporators. All the corporators of the grand alliance entered the hall wearing saffron turbans. Senior office-bearers of the grand alliance were also present in large numbers in the hall to witness this historic moment.

After completing all the formalities of the nominations, District Collector Rohan Ghuge announced the election of Deepmala Kale as Mayor and Manoj Chaudhary as Deputy Mayor. There was a thunderous applause in the hall. After the announcement, District Collector Rohan Ghuge felicitated the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Meanwhile, as soon as the election was announced, the workers of the grand alliance celebrated with fireworks in the municipal corporation premises. Deepmala Kale elected as Mayor.

After her election, the new Mayor, Deepmala Kale, interacted with journalists in the Mayor's office. Speaking on the occasion, Deepmala Kale said that she is aware of the city's problems and will prioritise basic amenities. She stated that she will construct toilets for women and complete the unfinished roadworks. She also said that she will address the issue of encroachments. She expressed the hope that she would receive the cooperation of citizens and corporators while carrying out city development works. She requested that citizens allow her to work instead of just inviting her for felicitations.

After her election as Mayor, Deepmala Kale visited the BJP office. MLA Suresh Bhole, District President Deepak Suryavanshi, office head Uday Bhalerao, and a large number of BJP workers were present and welcomed Deepmala Kale. Mayor Deepmala Kale thanked all the party leaders for giving her this opportunity. In the evening, Deepmala Kale demonstrated her social awareness by donating blood.