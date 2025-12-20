Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join BJP Today |

As the dust settles on the municipal elections in the state, the BJP has dealt a major blow to Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. The son of Bapu Pathare, the MLA from Wadgaon Sheri in Pune, will be joining the BJP. Today, Bapu Pathare's son, Surendra Pathare, along with 22 former corporators and office-bearers, will be joining the BJP. This is considered a major setback for Sharad Pawar. The strength of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has diminished just before the municipal elections.

22 former corporators and many office-bearers to join BJP today

Surendra Pathare, son of Wadgaon Sheri MLA Bapu Pathare of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharadchandra Pawar, along with former corporators Vikas Dangat, Santosh Bharne, Milind Panhalkar, Prakash Pawar, Yogesh Mokate, Sanjay Waghore, Rashmi Bhosale, Datta Bahirat, Hemant Bagul, Bala Dhankawade, Sayali Wanjale, Rohini Chikte, and Nationalist Congress Party city vice-president Narayan Galande, among others will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party today.

The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has been successful in Pune, as 22 prominent leaders will be joining the BJP in one go. A crucial BJP meeting was held in Pune on Friday. Discussions were held regarding today's "mega induction." Many former and current corporators and office-bearers from various parties in Pune will be joining the BJP today. The induction will take place in Mumbai in the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. In the first phase, many will join the BJP tomorrow, and the date for the next phase of inductions will be announced soon by the BJP.

BJP's state election chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule gave instructions to BJP MLAs, leaders, and election chiefs in Pune. The BJP has resolved to win more than 120 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation. Instructions were given regarding various programs at the ward level, numerous rallies, responsibilities of election chiefs, ward-wise units, and the appointment of technical teams.

“A joint meeting of the BJP and Shiv Sena was held. The municipal elections will be contested as a grand alliance; the alliance has been finalised. In the next meeting, discussions will be held on seat allocation and other issues. The BJP's strength in Pune city is undeniable. Seats will be given to Shiv Sena based on their electoral merit, and these meetings will be held soon,” said Ganesh Bidkar, the BJP's election chief for Pune city, while expressing confidence that they will definitely see more than 120 seats in the municipal corporation's assembly in Pune city.