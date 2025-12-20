 Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join BJP Today
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join BJP Today

Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join BJP Today

As the dust settles on the municipal elections in the state, the BJP has dealt a major blow to Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. The son of Bapu Pathare, the MLA from Wadgaon Sheri in Pune, will be joining the BJP. Today, Bapu Pathare's son, Surendra Pathare, along with 22 former corporators and office-bearers, will be joining the BJP.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join BJP Today |

As the dust settles on the municipal elections in the state, the BJP has dealt a major blow to Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. The son of Bapu Pathare, the MLA from Wadgaon Sheri in Pune, will be joining the BJP. Today, Bapu Pathare's son, Surendra Pathare, along with 22 former corporators and office-bearers, will be joining the BJP. This is considered a major setback for Sharad Pawar. The strength of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has diminished just before the municipal elections.

22 former corporators and many office-bearers to join BJP today

Surendra Pathare, son of Wadgaon Sheri MLA Bapu Pathare of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharadchandra Pawar, along with former corporators Vikas Dangat, Santosh Bharne, Milind Panhalkar, Prakash Pawar, Yogesh Mokate, Sanjay Waghore, Rashmi Bhosale, Datta Bahirat, Hemant Bagul, Bala Dhankawade, Sayali Wanjale, Rohini Chikte, and Nationalist Congress Party city vice-president Narayan Galande, among others will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party today.

The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has been successful in Pune, as 22 prominent leaders will be joining the BJP in one go. A crucial BJP meeting was held in Pune on Friday. Discussions were held regarding today's "mega induction." Many former and current corporators and office-bearers from various parties in Pune will be joining the BJP today. The induction will take place in Mumbai in the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. In the first phase, many will join the BJP tomorrow, and the date for the next phase of inductions will be announced soon by the BJP.

FPJ Shorts
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'AI Double-Edged Sword In The Education Sector': Educationist Calls For Ensuring Data Privacy
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
'My Government Stands With Every Investor Wishing To Invest In Madhya Pradesh': CM Mohan Yadav
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
Veteran Malayalam Actor, Writer, & Filmmaker Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69 In Kochi Hospital
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
'Couldn't Find Surya The Batter..': Suryakumar Yadav Addresses Form Concerns Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

BJP's state election chief Chandrashekhar  Bawankule gave instructions to BJP MLAs, leaders, and election chiefs in Pune. The BJP has resolved to win more than 120 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation. Instructions were given regarding various programs at the ward level, numerous rallies, responsibilities of election chiefs, ward-wise units, and the appointment of technical teams.

Read Also
VIDEO: Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Swiggy Delivery Boy In Pune’s Bavdhan
article-image

“A joint meeting of the BJP and Shiv Sena was held. The municipal elections will be contested as a grand alliance; the alliance has been finalised. In the next meeting, discussions will be held on seat allocation and other issues. The BJP's strength in Pune city is undeniable. Seats will be given to Shiv Sena based on their electoral merit, and these meetings will be held soon,” said Ganesh Bidkar, the BJP's election chief for Pune city, while expressing confidence that they will definitely see more than 120 seats in the municipal corporation's assembly in Pune city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Polling Underway For Baramati, Phursungi Municipal Councils; Counting Tomorrow

Pune: Polling Underway For Baramati, Phursungi Municipal Councils; Counting Tomorrow

Pune: PMC Fixes Fees For Campaign Rallies Ahead Of Municipal Elections; Check Details

Pune: PMC Fixes Fees For Campaign Rallies Ahead Of Municipal Elections; Check Details

Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join...

Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join...

BJP Loyalists In Jalgaon Seek ‘Justice’ Amid Influx Of Leaders Ahead Of Civic Polls

BJP Loyalists In Jalgaon Seek ‘Justice’ Amid Influx Of Leaders Ahead Of Civic Polls

National Minorities Rights Day Celebrated At Deolali College With Focus On Constitutional Values

National Minorities Rights Day Celebrated At Deolali College With Focus On Constitutional Values