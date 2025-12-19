VIDEO: Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Swiggy Delivery Boy In Pune’s Bavdhan | Video Screengrab

A Swiggy delivery boy was brutally injured after being rammed by a car driven by a drunk driver at Chandni Chowk in Pune’s Bavdhan area.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred at 3.37 am on December 16, when Prasad Dilip Misal (26) was hit by a speeding car while he was on a late-night delivery run. Misal is currently battling for life in the ICU of Sassoon General Hospital.

The accused driver has been identified as Tejas Babulal Chaudhary (32), a resident of Bavdhan.

According to police, Misal was standing with his bike near Ira Coffee after completing a delivery when a Hyundai Creta rammed into him from behind at high speed. According to an eyewitness, the car ran over his chest, causing crushing injuries.

In connection with the incident, a complaint was lodged by Misal’s cousin, Omkar Ram Hatkar (24), who works with a private finance firm in Wakdewadi. Hatkar told police that he received a frantic phone call from Misal moments after the crash.

Due to the collision, both vehicles were damaged.

Hatkar said Misal is the sole breadwinner of his family.

Misal was initially admitted to Sahyadri Hospital, where doctors confirmed multiple serious injuries. However, due to high treatment costs, the family later shifted him to Sassoon General Hospital.

According to the complainant, Chaudhary appeared intoxicated at the scene and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Police took Chaudhary into custody and sent him for a medical examination, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, said an officer from Bavdhan Police Station.

A case has been registered at Bavdhan Police Station under sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving under intoxication, causing grievous hurt and property damage.

PSI Sarang Pradip Thakare said the matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken.