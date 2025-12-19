Pune: Khadakwasla Dam Boundary Wall Turns Hazardous, Residents Fear Collapse | Sourced

The boundary wall constructed by the Khadakwasla Dam Irrigation Department along the lower side of the dam, on the road connecting Khadakwasla village to Uttamnagar, has deteriorated to a highly dangerous condition.

The boundary wall was built several years ago, and the wall has been weakened due to continuous water seepage, changing weather conditions and structural instability. Large cracks have developed, raising fears that the wall could collapse at any moment.

Employees of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water supply department regularly operate valves near the wall.

With stones loosening and falling, these workers are now forced to carry out their duties under constant risk. The crumbling stones, affected by climate conditions and persistent water intrusion, have increased the danger in the area.

Right next to the wall is Uttam Nagar, where there is a steady movement of local residents. Citizens are scared even to go on morning walks along this route.

"The Khadakwasla dam area is considered sensitive from a security perspective, and the worsening condition of the boundary wall has become a major concern. This route is also heavily used by vehicles and tourists. If the wall collapses, the road may be completely closed, causing severe inconvenience to locals, as there is no alternative route available," said Manoj Tape, a local resident.

Ashok Bhad, another local resident, said, “The condition of the boundary wall is deteriorating day by day. Water supply workers risk their lives daily. If immediate repairs are not carried out, this wall could collapse anytime and could lead to a major disaster.”

Girija Kalyankar, Branch Engineer, Khadakwasla Irrigation Department, said, “The serious condition of the boundary wall has been brought to the notice of senior officials. A detailed report has been prepared and submitted. Once approval is received, repair, strengthening and safety-related works will be undertaken immediately.”

Residents have also pointed out that there are other structures in the area in similar dilapidated conditions. They have demanded a comprehensive inspection of the entire stretch and immediate repairs of all unsafe structures.

Local residents and tourists have urged the Irrigation Department to urgently strengthen the wall, remove loose stones, rebuild the foundation and install temporary protective safety nets. They warned that failure to take prompt action could result in a major accident.