Pune: Regional Passport Office To Hold Open House Session On November 12

The Regional Passport Office in Pune will be conducting an Open House at the Regional Passport Office in Baner on November 12.
Date: November 12, 2025 (Wednesday)
Venue: Regional Passport Office, Passport Bhavan, Sr. No. 5/2/2, Baner-Pashan Link Road, Baner, Pune
Time: 03:00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m.
During the open house session, passport applicants can meet the officers of the RPO regarding queries related to their passport applications and grievances.
Applicants who wish to visit the Regional Passport Office, Pune during the open house are requested to send an email in advance to rpo.pune@mea.gov.in mentioning the following details: File No., latest passport number (if any), name, and a brief description of the query.
A confirmation email will be sent by the Regional Passport Office, Pune. Entry to the Open House will be permitted only upon producing this confirmation email.