Diwali Warmth For Soldiers: Maharashtra Students Send Sweets & Cards To Siachen Troops

Pune: Diwali celebrations took a heartwarming turn this year as festive sweets, greeting cards, and goodwill messages from Maharashtra reached Indian soldiers deployed in the icy terrains of Siachen Base Camp. The initiative, titled ‘Maayechya Faralacha Ghaas’ (A Bite of Mother’s Love), was organised by Aadhar Social Trust as part of its 11th annual Diwali campaign dedicated to India’s armed forces.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the consignment from Mumbai, praising the Trust’s sustained efforts and assuring the organisation of government support for such humanitarian and patriotic endeavours in the future.

The initiative involved over 180 schools across 15 to 17 districts in Maharashtra. Thousands of students crafted handmade Diwali greeting cards and messages, which were included along with traditional sweets and gift items. Over the years, more than 15,000 messages have been delivered to soldiers stationed in remote border areas.

This year’s consignment included Diwali faral prepared by volunteers — motichoor laddoo, besan laddoo, rava laddoo, shankarpali, chakli, chiwda, anarse, garlic sev, kaju barfi, and shev — all packed and sent with affection to soldiers guarding the nation’s most challenging terrains.

The campaign, which began in 2014, has so far reached Indian Army units stationed at Pathankot, Pugal (Rajasthan), Sikkim-Nathula, Jaisalmer, Punjab, Dalhousie, Jammu–Srinagar–Nagarota, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Churanwala (Rajasthan), and Kargil–Randhawa, among others.

Aadhar Social Trust President Santosh Chakanakar said, “In the freezing temperatures and harsh conditions of Siachen, our soldiers stand guard selflessly, protecting our motherland. Sending them homemade sweets and children’s heartfelt messages is our way of conveying love, gratitude, and respect. The soldiers received the Diwali gifts with great warmth and emotion.”

The distribution was carried out at Siachen Base Camp, Nubra Valley, and Leh, in the presence of senior Army officers and personnel.

Chakanakar added that the initiative goes beyond festive greetings. He said, “Through our extended efforts, we also provide educational material, sports kits, and bicycles to students in border regions. The campaign is not just about sharing sweets; it’s about nurturing patriotism and cultural awareness among the younger generation while building emotional connections between civilians and the armed forces.”

The initiative received active support from Daund MLA Rahul Kul, Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, BJP Pune District General Secretary Gangaram Jagadale, and Purandar BJP Taluka General Secretary Vishal Kudale.