 Diwali Warmth For Soldiers: Maharashtra Students Send Sweets & Cards To Siachen Troops
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDiwali Warmth For Soldiers: Maharashtra Students Send Sweets & Cards To Siachen Troops

Diwali Warmth For Soldiers: Maharashtra Students Send Sweets & Cards To Siachen Troops

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the consignment from Mumbai, praising the Trust’s sustained efforts and assuring the organisation of government support for such humanitarian and patriotic endeavours in the future

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Diwali Warmth For Soldiers: Maharashtra Students Send Sweets & Cards To Siachen Troops | Sourced

Pune: Diwali celebrations took a heartwarming turn this year as festive sweets, greeting cards, and goodwill messages from Maharashtra reached Indian soldiers deployed in the icy terrains of Siachen Base Camp. The initiative, titled ‘Maayechya Faralacha Ghaas’ (A Bite of Mother’s Love), was organised by Aadhar Social Trust as part of its 11th annual Diwali campaign dedicated to India’s armed forces.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the consignment from Mumbai, praising the Trust’s sustained efforts and assuring the organisation of government support for such humanitarian and patriotic endeavours in the future.

The initiative involved over 180 schools across 15 to 17 districts in Maharashtra. Thousands of students crafted handmade Diwali greeting cards and messages, which were included along with traditional sweets and gift items. Over the years, more than 15,000 messages have been delivered to soldiers stationed in remote border areas.

Read Also
Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know
article-image

This year’s consignment included Diwali faral prepared by volunteers — motichoor laddoo, besan laddoo, rava laddoo, shankarpali, chakli, chiwda, anarse, garlic sev, kaju barfi, and shev — all packed and sent with affection to soldiers guarding the nation’s most challenging terrains.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Residents From Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed And Shirur To Hold Protest In Vashi Over Rising Leopard Attacks In Pune District
Navi Mumbai News: Residents From Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed And Shirur To Hold Protest In Vashi Over Rising Leopard Attacks In Pune District
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Kalyan: Police Rescue 8-Month-Old Baby Within 6 Hours Of Abduction From Railway Station; Video
Kalyan: Police Rescue 8-Month-Old Baby Within 6 Hours Of Abduction From Railway Station; Video
'Vugarity Bhari Padi Hai': Masti 4 Trailer Fails To Impress Netizens
'Vugarity Bhari Padi Hai': Masti 4 Trailer Fails To Impress Netizens

The campaign, which began in 2014, has so far reached Indian Army units stationed at Pathankot, Pugal (Rajasthan), Sikkim-Nathula, Jaisalmer, Punjab, Dalhousie, Jammu–Srinagar–Nagarota, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Churanwala (Rajasthan), and Kargil–Randhawa, among others.

Aadhar Social Trust President Santosh Chakanakar said, “In the freezing temperatures and harsh conditions of Siachen, our soldiers stand guard selflessly, protecting our motherland. Sending them homemade sweets and children’s heartfelt messages is our way of conveying love, gratitude, and respect. The soldiers received the Diwali gifts with great warmth and emotion.”

Read Also
Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi Vows Solution For Talegaon Dabhade–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line;...
article-image

The distribution was carried out at Siachen Base Camp, Nubra Valley, and Leh, in the presence of senior Army officers and personnel.

Chakanakar added that the initiative goes beyond festive greetings. He said, “Through our extended efforts, we also provide educational material, sports kits, and bicycles to students in border regions. The campaign is not just about sharing sweets; it’s about nurturing patriotism and cultural awareness among the younger generation while building emotional connections between civilians and the armed forces.”

The initiative received active support from Daund MLA Rahul Kul, Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, BJP Pune District General Secretary Gangaram Jagadale, and Purandar BJP Taluka General Secretary Vishal Kudale.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali Warmth For Soldiers: Maharashtra Students Send Sweets & Cards To Siachen Troops

Diwali Warmth For Soldiers: Maharashtra Students Send Sweets & Cards To Siachen Troops

Pune: Regional Passport Office To Hold Open House Session On November 12

Pune: Regional Passport Office To Hold Open House Session On November 12

Over 15,000 Duplicate Names Found In Jalna Voter List

Over 15,000 Duplicate Names Found In Jalna Voter List

Maharashtra: 14-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Mixer Truck Near Lohoner In Nashik

Maharashtra: 14-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Mixer Truck Near Lohoner In Nashik

21st Maharashtra Inter-University ‘Indradhanushya’ Youth Festival Begins Tomorrow At NMU Jalgaon

21st Maharashtra Inter-University ‘Indradhanushya’ Youth Festival Begins Tomorrow At NMU Jalgaon