 Navi Mumbai News: Residents From Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed And Shirur To Hold Protest In Vashi Over Rising Leopard Attacks In Pune District
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Residents From Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed And Shirur To Hold Protest In Vashi Over Rising Leopard Attacks In Pune District

Navi Mumbai News: Residents From Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed And Shirur To Hold Protest In Vashi Over Rising Leopard Attacks In Pune District

Concerned over the rising number of leopard attacks in their native villages, residents of Navi Mumbai hailing from Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed, and Shirur have announced a public protest demanding “strong and permanent action” from the authorities.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai residents from Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed, and Shirur to hold protest in Vashi demanding stronger action against rising leopard attacks in Pune district | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Concerned over the rising number of leopard attacks in their native villages, residents of Navi Mumbai hailing from Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed, and Shirur have announced a public protest demanding “strong and permanent action” from the authorities.

Multiple Fatal Incidents Spark Fear and Anger

Over the past several weeks, multiple leopard attacks in these areas of Pune district have claimed human lives, sparking fear and unrest among villagers. Residents allege that the administration’s response has been “slow and ineffective,” forcing them to raise their voices from afar.

Residents Call for Government Accountability

FPJ Shorts
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video

“The situation back home has become unbearable. Every few days, we hear of another attack. Our families and friends live in fear,” said Vilas Jadhav, one of the protest organizers and a native of Junnar now residing in Vashi. “We are not against wildlife, but the government must ensure the safety of people too.”

Protest Scheduled at Vashi’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk

The demonstration will be held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi, on Tuesday, November 4, at 6:00 PM. Organizers have appealed to all residents originally from the affected talukas to join in large numbers to express solidarity.

Demand for Long-Term Wildlife Conflict Solutions

“We want long-term solutions, not temporary cage traps,” said Sunita Shinde from Ambegaon. “The forest department must act with urgency — relocate the leopards if necessary, strengthen compensation policies, and launch awareness drives in villages.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Forest Department To Deploy 1,200 Cages & AI Alerts To Prevent Human–Leopard Conflicts In Pune...
article-image

Memorandum to be Submitted to Authorities

The protesters are expected to submit a memorandum demanding that the forest department and local administration implement sustainable measures to curb human-wildlife conflict, including improved monitoring, rapid response teams, and community safety programs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’...

Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’...

BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And...

BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And...

Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice...

Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice...

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan Honoured With Dr Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award...

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan Honoured With Dr Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: MCC Comes Into Effect, BMC Polls Date Announcement Expected In...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: MCC Comes Into Effect, BMC Polls Date Announcement Expected In...