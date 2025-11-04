Navi Mumbai News: Residents From Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed And Shirur To Hold Protest In Vashi Over Rising Leopard Attacks In Pune District

Navi Mumbai residents from Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed, and Shirur to hold protest in Vashi demanding stronger action against rising leopard attacks in Pune district | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Concerned over the rising number of leopard attacks in their native villages, residents of Navi Mumbai hailing from Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed, and Shirur have announced a public protest demanding “strong and permanent action” from the authorities.

Multiple Fatal Incidents Spark Fear and Anger

Over the past several weeks, multiple leopard attacks in these areas of Pune district have claimed human lives, sparking fear and unrest among villagers. Residents allege that the administration’s response has been “slow and ineffective,” forcing them to raise their voices from afar.

Residents Call for Government Accountability

“The situation back home has become unbearable. Every few days, we hear of another attack. Our families and friends live in fear,” said Vilas Jadhav, one of the protest organizers and a native of Junnar now residing in Vashi. “We are not against wildlife, but the government must ensure the safety of people too.”

Protest Scheduled at Vashi’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk

The demonstration will be held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi, on Tuesday, November 4, at 6:00 PM. Organizers have appealed to all residents originally from the affected talukas to join in large numbers to express solidarity.

Demand for Long-Term Wildlife Conflict Solutions

“We want long-term solutions, not temporary cage traps,” said Sunita Shinde from Ambegaon. “The forest department must act with urgency — relocate the leopards if necessary, strengthen compensation policies, and launch awareness drives in villages.”

Memorandum to be Submitted to Authorities

The protesters are expected to submit a memorandum demanding that the forest department and local administration implement sustainable measures to curb human-wildlife conflict, including improved monitoring, rapid response teams, and community safety programs.

