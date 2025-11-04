Palghar: Father, Shepherd Booked For Forcing 11-Year-Old Tribal Boy Into Bonded Labour

Thane: The Shahapur Police have registered a case against two men, including the child’s father, for allegedly engaging an 11-year-old tribal boy in bonded labour as a goat herder in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Incident Uncovered During Awareness Drive

According to the police, the incident came to light on November 3 when Kailas Budha Mukne (30), a labourer and taluka organiser of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, was conducting a public awareness drive with other activists near Dhasai–Kasgaon village.

Mukne said the team noticed a shepherd tending his flock with a young tribal boy assisting him. Finding the situation suspicious, the activists immediately alerted another member, Prakash Khodka, who informed the Shahapur Police Station.

Shepherd Identified, Boy Found Working for Two Years

A police team reached the spot and questioned the shepherd, identified as Dhanesh Babdu Kolpe (42), a resident of Dhawalpur in Parner taluka, Ahmednagar district. Upon inquiry, Kolpe revealed that the boy, from Aundhepada in Vikramgad taluka, Palghar district, had been working with him for the past two years herding goats.

Father Allegedly Accepted ₹2,000 Monthly Wage

Further investigation revealed that the boy’s father, Ramesh Soma Pawar, had sent his son to work for Kolpe, agreeing to a monthly wage of ₹2,000. The boy, belonging to the Katkari tribal community, had been performing labour since the age of nine.

Police Register Case Under Child Labour and Atrocities Acts

Police have booked Kolpe and Pawar under relevant provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, and for offences related to the exploitation of a minor from a Scheduled Tribe.

“The minor has been rescued, and inquiries are ongoing to determine if more children are being illegally employed in similar circumstances,” a police official said.

Child Welfare Officials Involved

Officials from the Labour Department and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) have been informed and will assist in the ongoing investigation, police added.