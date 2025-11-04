 Mumbai News: Union Opposes BMC’s Order Making Paramedical Council Registration Mandatory For KEM Hospital Technicians
Mumbai News: Union Opposes BMC’s Order Making Paramedical Council Registration Mandatory For KEM Hospital Technicians

Municipal Nursing and Paramedical Staff Union, Mumbai, has raised strong objections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) recent directive making registration with the Maharashtra Paramedical Council compulsory for technicians at KEM Hospital.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Union urges BMC to withdraw directive on compulsory Paramedical Council registration for technicians at KEM Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai: The Municipal Nursing and Paramedical Staff Union, Mumbai, has raised strong objections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) recent directive making registration with the Maharashtra Paramedical Council compulsory for technicians at KEM Hospital.

In a detailed representation submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of the Public Health Department, the Union has urged the civic administration to withdraw the order, terming it unjustified, impractical, and unfair to long-serving municipal employees.

Union Cites Lack of Official Circular

The letter states that instructions were circulated through WhatsApp groups, directing all technical staff at KEM Hospital to register with the Paramedical Council as per its recent communication. The Union, however, pointed out that there is no official circular or government resolution mandating such registration for BMC’s technician cadre.

They argued that the recruitment rules, qualification criteria, and appointment letters issued by the BMC contain no clause requiring Paramedical Council registration.

The Union also highlighted that the Paramedical Council was established only in 2011, and the qualifications prescribed for registration were framed later based on the academic courses available at that time.

Technicians Appointed Before 2011 Affected

Many technicians joined the municipal service 10 to 20 years before the Council’s formation, at a time when such specialized paramedical courses did not exist. Consequently, they do not possess the qualifications now required by the Council and therefore cannot be registered.

The Union maintains that enforcing the rule retrospectively on those appointed longs before the Council’s existence is unreasonable and discriminatory. It expressed concern that the directive could create confusion and insecurity among experienced staff who have faithfully served the civic healthcare system for decades.

“The technicians who entered service long before the establishment of the Paramedical Council fulfilled all eligibility conditions prescribed by the BMC at that time. Forcing them now to comply with new regulations framed years later is neither practical nor justified,” the letter stated.

Experts Defend Council Registration

However, several health experts have countered the Union’s argument, claiming that their opposition reflects a reluctance to come under a framework of professional accountability. Experts say that registration under the Paramedical Council would ensure standardized training, ethical conduct, and adherence to uniform professional guidelines.

“The Council’s purpose is to bring discipline, transparency, and quality improvement in healthcare delivery. Resistance to registration shows an unwillingness to operate under regulatory oversight,” said a senior health policy expert.

Also Watch:

Matter Likely to Escalate

The Municipal Nursing and Paramedical Staff Union has requested the BMC to reconsider the directive. Meanwhile, the issue has drawn significant attention within the civic health department, and employee unions are expected to take up the matter formally if the order is not reviewed.

