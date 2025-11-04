BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And Gratuity Payments For Retirees

Palghar News: Katkari Tribe To Stage Two-Day Protest Near Mumbai Demanding Dignity & Rights | File Pic (Representative Image)

The BEST Workers’ Union has threatened to launch a major protest against the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), alleging that several long-pending demands of employees and retirees remain unresolved. In addition, the union is demanding an end to the wet lease system. The union stated that the exact date and details of the proposed agitation will be announced on Wednesday, November 5.

Union Accuses BEST and BMC of Inaction

In a statement issued on Monday, the workers’ union accused the BEST administration and the BMC of failing to act despite “multiple representations” made to the Municipal Commissioner and the General Manager of BEST.

“Till October 31, 2025, no positive action has been taken. Employees are left with no option but to protest,” the statement read.

Key Demands: Gratuity, Bus Procurement, and Pay Revision

The key demands raised by the unions include the immediate payment of gratuity to retired employees, procurement of new self-owned buses, merger of BEST’s ‘C’ budget with the BMC’s ‘A’ budget, an end to the wet lease system, and the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for all employees.

The unions have demanded that all retired BEST employees be paid their full gratuity amounts by October 31, 2025, and that those retiring in the future receive their benefits without delay. They have also urged the BMC to sanction funds for the purchase of new buses to maintain a fleet of 3,337 self-owned vehicles, in line with the agreement signed on June 11, 2019.

Call for Merger of Budgets for Financial Stability

Calling for the immediate merger of the “C” budget into the BMC’s “A” budget, the unions argued that such a move would ensure financial stability and transparency for the transport body. They also reiterated their opposition to the practice of hiring private contractors to operate buses on a lease basis, demanding a complete end to the wet lease system.

Demands for Pay Parity and Employee Welfare

Additionally, the unions have sought a revision of pay scales in accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission, parity in wages with BMC employees, clearance of pending promotions, filling of vacancies, payment of final dues, Covid allowances, and implementation of compassionate appointments.

Contract Workers Demand Equal Pay and Conditions

Highlighting the plight of workers employed through private contractors for the operation of wet lease buses, the unions asserted that these employees perform the same duties as regular BEST staff and therefore deserve equal pay and service conditions.

“Since their work is of a permanent and continuous nature, they must receive the same pay scales and benefits as regular employees,” the unions demanded.

Union Warns of Strong Agitation

“After years of unfulfilled promises and administrative neglect, the employees have been left with no choice but to resort to a strong agitation to secure their legitimate rights,” the unions stated, warning that their movement will continue until all demands are met.