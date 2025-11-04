 Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice For Phaltan Doctor
Resident doctors across Maharashtra continued their statewide agitation on Tuesday, suspending all Outpatient Department (OPD) services for the second consecutive day. Major civic hospitals in Mumbai witnessed a noticeable absence of resident doctors and faculty members.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
Resident doctors (MARD) from KEM Hospital staged a silent protest to condemn the recent suicide case of a doctor from Phaltan in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Resident doctors across Maharashtra continued their statewide agitation on Tuesday, suspending all Outpatient Department (OPD) services for the second consecutive day. Major civic hospitals in Mumbai witnessed a noticeable absence of resident doctors and faculty members.

Protest Sparked by Death of Woman Medical Officer from Phaltan

The agitation began on Monday, November 3, after the tragic death of a woman medical officer from Phaltan, who allegedly died by suicide following harassment by two police personnel.

Since the protest began, resident doctors have suspended all non-emergency duties while continuing emergency and ICU services, stressing the urgent need for systemic reforms to safeguard doctors working in government institutions.

Resident doctors (MARD) from KEM Hospital staged a silent protest to condemn the recent suicide case of a doctor from Phaltan in Mumbai

Resident doctors (MARD) from KEM Hospital staged a silent protest to condemn the recent suicide case of a doctor from Phaltan in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Doctors Demand Justice and Reforms

“This heartbreaking incident has united us to seek justice for Dr. Sampada Mundhe and to bring lasting reforms to the system,” said Dr. Ravi Sapkal, Vice President of BMC MARD.

“Our collective aim is to ensure safety, dignity, and fair working conditions for every doctor serving the people, especially those in rural areas,” he added.

The agitation has received support from several medical associations, including MARD, ASMI, MAGMO, and IMA.

Impact on Mumbai’s Major Civic Hospitals

According to Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of Major Civic Hospitals and Acting Dean of Cooper Hospital, KEM Hospital recorded around 71% attendance on Tuesday, with 256 doctors and other staff joining the strike.

Despite this, the hospital attended to over 3,200 OPD patients. At BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, 177 doctors and staff participated in the protest, while the OPD handled more than 1,000 patients.

MARD’s Charter of Demands

MARD’s charter of demands includes a fast-track trial in Beed with a Special Public Prosecutor, accountability for negligent officials under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, enforcement of the Health Protection Act, and creation of an Independent Medical Grievance Redressal Authority.

It also seeks Rs 5 crore compensation and a government job for one family member, mental health support, activation of POSH and ICC committees, legal protection for whistleblowers, and regular public updates on the investigation.

Mumbai News: KEM MARD Unveils 'COVID-19 Residents Narratives' Book Honouring Pandemic Frontline...
State Officers’ Federation Warns of Parallel Protest

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers’ Federation has warned of launching its own protest if action is not taken within ten days, urging the state to ensure swift justice through a fast-track court.

