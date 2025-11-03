Mumbai News: KEM MARD Unveils ‘COVID-19 Residents Narratives’ Book Honouring Pandemic Frontline Doctors

KEM Hospital launches bilingual book ‘COVID-19 Residents Narratives’ celebrating Mumbai’s frontline resident doctors | File Photo

Mumbai: Resident doctors across Maharashtra on Monday launched a statewide agitation demanding justice for the late medical officer from Phaltan, who died by suicide last month after alleged harassment by two police personnel. Doctors held silent protests, rallies, and candlelight vigils, suspending OPD services for the day while continuing emergency and elective care.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had called for the peaceful protest to seek justice for the young woman medical officer from Satara, whose death has shaken the state’s medical fraternity. From November 3, resident doctors suspended all non-emergency duties but continued emergency and ICU services, stressing the need for systemic reforms to safeguard doctors in government institutions.

Turning Point For Maharashtra's Public Health

Calling the incident a “turning point” for Maharashtra’s public health system, MARD said the agitation would remain peaceful, disciplined, and sensitive to patients. The protest is supported by MARD, ASMI, MAGMO, and IMA. Meanwhile, Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of Major Civic Hospitals and Acting Dean of Cooper Hospital, said OPD, IPD, and emergency services remained unaffected. Data from KEM, Nair, and Sion hospitals showed outpatient services and surgeries proceeded normally.

The case has sparked outrage among medical professionals. Satara police have arrested Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar on charges of rape and abetment to suicide. On Saturday, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute. However, MARD has demanded that the probe be led by a SIT under a retired High Court Judge and a senior woman IPS officer to ensure fairness and public confidence. It also called for the case to be tried in a fast-track court under a Special Public Prosecutor for timely justice.

MARD’s charter of demands includes a fast-track trial at Beed with a Special Public Prosecutor, accountability for negligent officials under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, enforcement of the Health Protection Act, and establishment of an Independent Medical Grievance Redressal Authority. It also seeks ₹5 crore compensation and a government job for one family member, mental health support for doctors, activation of POSH and ICC committees in all hospitals, legal protection for whistleblowers, and regular public updates on the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers’ Federation has warned of protests if action is not taken within ten days. In a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, it demanded swift punishment through a fast-track court.

80% of Resident Doctors Present in Mumbai Hospitals

Dr. Neelam Andrade, Director of Mumbai’s municipal hospitals, claimed that OPD services were not disrupted in civic hospitals and that nearly 80% of resident doctors reported for duty. At KEM Hospital, only 62 resident doctors joined the protest, while 36 participated at Nair Hospital. Notably, not a single resident doctor at Sion Hospital joined the strike. Similarly, JJ and GT Hospital deans also confirmed full attendance by resident doctors.