Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a major illegal e-cigarette racket after raiding the well-known Tiwari Panwala shop and seizing a large stock of banned vaping products. The shop owner, Sushil Kanhaiyalal Tiwari (38), has been arrested, while another suspect identified as Anna remains absconding.

Illegal Trade of E-Cigarettes Disguised as Toys

According to the Crime Branch Unit 2, Tiwari was allegedly importing e-cigarettes from other states by disguising the packages as toys and transporting them via logistics networks to Mumbai. The banned products were then secretly supplied to college students and young customers in the city.

Late-Night Raid Yields Massive Seizure

During the late-night raid around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at the shop located in Jethabhai Building on Vamanji Petit Road, officers Mangesh Sawant, Nimbalkar, Utekar, Parab, Ghart, and Shedge recovered 255 e-cigarettes worth ₹5.75 lakh from boxes hidden behind the shop and covered with cloth.

Key Supplier Identified, Network Under Probe

During interrogation, Tiwari confessed that he had been receiving the contraband from an individual named Anna who operates in the Lion Gate area. Police have seized Tiwari’s mobile phone and are tracing his network of suppliers and clients.

Investigators believe that such banned e-cigarettes are being distributed through informal channels targeting Mumbai’s youth, in violation of national tobacco control regulations. Further investigation is underway.

