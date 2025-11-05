Maharashtra Civic Polls Phase 1 Announced; Mahayuti Gears Up With 21 Cabinet Decisions | Representative Image

With the announcement of the first phase of civic elections on Tuesday, the bugle for a major political battle has been sounded in Maharashtra. Anticipating the move, the ruling Mahayuti coalition swung into action, filling the day with hectic political activity and a flurry of voter-focused decisions.

The state cabinet approved as many as 21 proposals, most of them designed to appeal to the electorate ahead of the local body polls.

Phase 1 to Cover 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats

In the first phase, 246 municipal councils out of 247 will go to polls, along with 42 Nagar Panchayats.

During the 2017–18 civic elections, when most municipal councils were contested, the BJP emerged as the top performer, securing 1,944 seats out of a total 7,493 across 362 councils. The Congress followed with 1,577 seats, the undivided NCP with 1,294, and the undivided Shiv Sena with 1,035.

The trend was similar in 106 Nagar Panchayats, where the BJP won 419 of 1,802 seats, followed by the NCP (381), Congress (344), and Shiv Sena (296). In the upcoming elections, only 42 Nagar Panchayats will go to the polls.

Government Regularises Fragmented Land Parcels

In a major populist move, the BJP-led Revenue Department announced the regularisation of fragmented plots, earlier restricted under the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1947.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the decision would benefit two crore citizens, legalising 49 lakh fragmented land parcels across Maharashtra. “Owners of small plots will now become title holders,” he said, framing it as a land rights reform benefiting farmers and small landholders.

Mantralaya Races to Issue GRs Before SEC Briefing

As the State Election Commission (SEC) prepared to address the media at 4 p.m., Mantralaya officials worked swiftly to release government resolutions (GRs)—official orders considered binding across state departments.

By 4:30 p.m., 135 GRs had been issued; the number rose to 153 by 5:30 p.m. and further to 206 by 7 p.m.

As expected, the majority of these GRs were targeted at civic bodies, reflecting the government’s push to signal responsiveness ahead of the elections.

₹37,013 Crore HUDCO Loan Cleared for Virar–Alibaug Corridor

Mumbai: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the procurement of a ₹37,013 crore loan from HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation), backed by a state government guarantee, to accelerate the Virar–Alibaug Multipurpose Motorway Corridor (VAMMC) project.

The 126.3-km corridor aims to connect key industrial and logistics hubs, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL).

Additionally, the cabinet decided to wind up the defunct MAHA ARC Ltd., a state-run asset reconstruction company.