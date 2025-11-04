 Ex-Tehsildar Among Seven Booked In ₹12-Lakh Extortion & Fraud Case In Maharashtra's Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneEx-Tehsildar Among Seven Booked In ₹12-Lakh Extortion & Fraud Case In Maharashtra's Nashik

Ex-Tehsildar Among Seven Booked In ₹12-Lakh Extortion & Fraud Case In Maharashtra's Nashik

According to the police, the complainant, Vijay Arjun Patil (resident of Mahatma Nagar), had taken a loan by mortgaging his property with a bank due to financial difficulties

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Extortion | Representational Image I File

Nashik: A case has been registered against a total of seven individuals, including a former tehsildar, for allegedly extorting money and cheating a man of ₹12 lakh in connection with a property mortgaged with a bank and a loan repayment issue. The accused also includes a bank employee and a broker.

According to the police, the complainant, Vijay Arjun Patil (resident of Mahatma Nagar), had taken a loan by mortgaging his property with a bank due to financial difficulties. In January 2023, Patil submitted a written request to the bank for full repayment and deposited ₹14.23 lakh into the loan account. When he went to the Gangapur Road branch of the bank with a demand draft (DD) of ₹10 lakh to settle the remaining amount, the bank employee allegedly refused to accept the DD and demanded ₹32 lakh instead.

Following that, a person named Bhargav Deshmukh claimed to have purchased the mortgaged property, while broker Yogesh Jivan Mohite allegedly threatened Patil to vacate it. To take possession of the property, the accused reportedly colluded with then-tehsildar Nareshkumar Tukaram Bahiram. The complainant was allegedly assaulted and coerced into signing two cheques, worth ₹4.5 lakh and ₹50,000, from his wife’s bank account. Of this, ₹3 lakh was transferred to one of the accused’s accounts without her consent.

Read Also
Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know
article-image



In total, Patil was defrauded of approximately ₹12.25 lakh. After he approached the court, it directed the Gangapur Road Police Station to register an FIR. Accordingly, a case of extortion has been filed against Bhargav Gnyaneshwar Deshmukh, Abhijeet Thorat, Chaitanyasing Mohania, Anurag Apte, Yogesh Jivan Mohite, Pooja Sisode-Mohite, and Nareshkumar Tukaram Bahiram.

FPJ Shorts
UCEED, CEED 2026 Extended Registration Ends Tomorrow At uceed.iitb.ac.in; Apply Before 11:55 PM
UCEED, CEED 2026 Extended Registration Ends Tomorrow At uceed.iitb.ac.in; Apply Before 11:55 PM
Mumbai Hosts Robotic Cardiac CME Showcasing India’s Indigenous Surgical Robot, SSII Mantra
Mumbai Hosts Robotic Cardiac CME Showcasing India’s Indigenous Surgical Robot, SSII Mantra
Is Prabhas' The Raja Saab Getting Postponed From Its 2026 Release? Makers Urge Fans To 'Ignore All The Rumours'
Is Prabhas' The Raja Saab Getting Postponed From Its 2026 Release? Makers Urge Fans To 'Ignore All The Rumours'
Medical Marvel: IIT Bombay Researchers Identify Early Blood Markers For Diabetic Kidney Disease
Medical Marvel: IIT Bombay Researchers Identify Early Blood Markers For Diabetic Kidney Disease
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Elderly Farmer In Niphad Ends Life After Crop Losses & Mounting Debt

Nashik: Elderly Farmer In Niphad Ends Life After Crop Losses & Mounting Debt

Ex-Tehsildar Among Seven Booked In ₹12-Lakh Extortion & Fraud Case In Maharashtra's Nashik

Ex-Tehsildar Among Seven Booked In ₹12-Lakh Extortion & Fraud Case In Maharashtra's Nashik

Forest Department To Deploy 1,200 Cages & AI Alerts To Prevent Human–Leopard Conflicts In Pune...

Forest Department To Deploy 1,200 Cages & AI Alerts To Prevent Human–Leopard Conflicts In Pune...

Latur: Congress Leader Nathsingh Deshmukh Joins BJP In Presence Of Minister Ashish Shelar

Latur: Congress Leader Nathsingh Deshmukh Joins BJP In Presence Of Minister Ashish Shelar

Latur Organisations Demand 80% Local Reservation In Marathwada Rail Coach Factory Recruitment

Latur Organisations Demand 80% Local Reservation In Marathwada Rail Coach Factory Recruitment