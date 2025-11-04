Ex-Tehsildar Among Seven Booked In ₹12-Lakh Extortion & Fraud Case In Maharashtra's Nashik

Extortion | Representational Image I File

Nashik: A case has been registered against a total of seven individuals, including a former tehsildar, for allegedly extorting money and cheating a man of ₹12 lakh in connection with a property mortgaged with a bank and a loan repayment issue. The accused also includes a bank employee and a broker.





According to the police, the complainant, Vijay Arjun Patil (resident of Mahatma Nagar), had taken a loan by mortgaging his property with a bank due to financial difficulties. In January 2023, Patil submitted a written request to the bank for full repayment and deposited ₹14.23 lakh into the loan account. When he went to the Gangapur Road branch of the bank with a demand draft (DD) of ₹10 lakh to settle the remaining amount, the bank employee allegedly refused to accept the DD and demanded ₹32 lakh instead.



Following that, a person named Bhargav Deshmukh claimed to have purchased the mortgaged property, while broker Yogesh Jivan Mohite allegedly threatened Patil to vacate it. To take possession of the property, the accused reportedly colluded with then-tehsildar Nareshkumar Tukaram Bahiram. The complainant was allegedly assaulted and coerced into signing two cheques, worth ₹4.5 lakh and ₹50,000, from his wife’s bank account. Of this, ₹3 lakh was transferred to one of the accused’s accounts without her consent.

Read Also Pune City Police Warn Against Fake Traffic Challan Scam: All You Need To Know





In total, Patil was defrauded of approximately ₹12.25 lakh. After he approached the court, it directed the Gangapur Road Police Station to register an FIR. Accordingly, a case of extortion has been filed against Bhargav Gnyaneshwar Deshmukh, Abhijeet Thorat, Chaitanyasing Mohania, Anurag Apte, Yogesh Jivan Mohite, Pooja Sisode-Mohite, and Nareshkumar Tukaram Bahiram.