 Navi Mumbai News: Medicover Hospital Launches 24×7 Advanced Stroke Unit To Provide Rapid, Specialised Care
Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai, inaugurates 24×7 advanced stroke unit to deliver rapid emergency care and improve patient survival | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a major boost to neurological healthcare in the region, Medicover Hospital, Navi Mumbai, has launched a state-of-the-art 24×7 stroke unit to provide rapid and specialized treatment for stroke emergencies.

Dignitaries Emphasise Timely Action and Awareness

The launch event was graced by IPS officer and Joint Commissioner of Police (Navi Mumbai) Sanjay Yenpure, who emphasized the need for timely action in stroke management and community awareness.

Early Treatment Critical in Saving Lives

Explaining the urgency of early intervention, Dr. Pawan Ojha, Consultant Neurologist and Director of Neurosciences (Maharashtra) at Medicover Hospitals, said, “It is necessary to seek treatment within the first four-and-a-half hours after the onset of stroke symptoms. Without timely intervention, a stroke can lead to permanent brain damage, long-term disability, or death; every minute counts.”

He highlighted the importance of the “BEFAST” protocol—Balance, Eyes, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call emergency— for quick identification of stroke signs.

Building Awareness and Promoting Early Intervention

Dr. Ojha further noted that stroke remains one of India’s leading causes of death and disability, with delays in recognizing early symptoms often proving fatal. “Our goal is not just to treat stroke, but to build awareness, encourage early intervention, and provide world-class care that gives patients a second chance at life. Early treatment not only saves lives but also preserves quality of life by reducing long-term disability,” he added.

Commitment to Rapid and Effective Care

Sandip Joshi, Center Head at Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, “With the new advanced stroke unit, we bring together expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and a patient-centric approach, ensuring that when a stroke strikes, patients receive the fastest, most effective care available. Our commitment is to save lives and restore hope for patients and their families.”

