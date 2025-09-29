Navi Mumbai News: Medicover Hospital Hosts Heart Health Awareness Sessions For Students On World Heart Day 2025

Medicover Hospital educates students on heart health at YMT College and Sterling College on World Heart Day 2025 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: On World Heart Day, Medicover Hospital conducted heart health awareness sessions at YMT College, Kharghar, and Sterling College, Seawoods, reaching over 400 students. The initiative aimed to educate youth on the causes, symptoms, and lifestyle measures to prevent heart disease, under the campaign motto: Prevent Heart Problems and Pledge for a Healthy Heart.

Rising Cardiovascular Risks Among Youth

Doctors highlighted the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases among young adults in India, attributing it to poor diet, stress, lack of exercise, and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Students were encouraged to adopt daily preventive measures, including regular exercise, balanced nutrition, stress management, and routine checkups, and many pledged to lead heart-healthy lives.

Expert Advice on Early Detection

“Currently, a majority of youngsters are struggling with heart problems such as heart attacks, heart failure, and sudden cardiac deaths due to poor eating habits, lack of exercise, smoking, and stress. Symptoms like chest pain, breathlessness, palpitations, and fatigue should never be ignored. Early attention can prevent severe complications and save lives,” said Dr. Keshav Kale, Senior Interventional Cardiologist.

Educational Impact of the Program

Dr. Rishi Bhargava, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, added, “The hospital’s initiative was an eye-opener for students. The sessions explained risk factors, warning signs, and simple lifestyle changes to maintain heart health.”

Hospital’s Mission and Vision

Neeraj Lal, Regional Director for Maharashtra and Karnataka at Medicover Hospitals, emphasized the importance of awareness, saying, “Guiding the younger generation today means creating healthier families tomorrow. Our mission is not just to treat diseases but to empower people with knowledge and healthier choices. Every awareness drive brings us one step closer to a heart-healthy India.”

Also Watch:

Read Also World Heart Day 2025: Ayurvedic Tips That Will Improve Your Cardiovascular Health

Student Feedback

Student participant Varsha Soni shared, “This program taught us how to take care of our hearts from a young age and made us realize the risks of stress and unhealthy habits. We will follow the expert guidelines to protect our heart health before it is too late.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/