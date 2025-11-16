Civic Heroism: Panvel Municipal Corporation’s Swift Action Saves Life Of Homeless Man With Maggot-Infested Facial Wound After Midnight Rescue

Panvel civic medical team promptly rescues a severely injured, unidentified homeless man and shifts him to JJ Hospital for advanced treatment | File Photo

Panvel, Nov 16: A homeless man battling a severe, infected facial wound received life-saving medical treatment after the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s health department responded swiftly to an emergency alert late Saturday night.

Found in Critical Condition Near Panvel Bus Depot

Officials from the Panvel ward office informed the corporation that a 40-year-old man was found near the Panvel bus depot in a critical, injured state. Acting immediately on Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale’s standing directive to ensure “urgent medical care for all abandoned citizens,” a medical team rushed to the spot with an ambulance.

Maggot-Infested Facial Wound Detected

On examination, the man was found to have a large, rotten wound on his mouth infested with maggots. Recognising the severity of the condition, the team shifted him to Maharashtra Bhushan Nana Saheb Dharmadhikari Hospital in Panvel. After initial treatment at the sub-district hospital, doctors advised transferring him to JJ Hospital, Mumbai, for advanced care.

Shifted to JJ Hospital With Police Support

Two officers from the Panvel City Police Station accompanied the patient during the transfer, as mandated for unidentified individuals. The man was admitted to JJ Hospital at around 12:30 am, where plastic surgeons have begun specialised treatment.

Health Team Praised for Prompt, Sensitive Response

The medical team stayed in Mumbai until all formalities were completed. Commissioner Chitale later praised the health department’s sensitivity and prompt response.

Officials Credited With Rescue Effort

Medical officer Dr. Suresh Pandit, ambulance driver Kalpesh Dukare, and assistant Pawan Sarkate were credited with crucial roles in the rescue operation. Civic officials said the timely intervention effectively gave the abandoned patient a new chance at life.

