Gig Workers Accuse Delivery Platforms Of Profiting From New Year Rush While Ignoring Safety, Pay And Dialogue Demands

Gig workers' unions have accused quick commerce platforms and food delivery companies of 'bragging' about their 'busiest night ever' on New Year's Eve, while refusing to have a dialogue with workers campaigning for safer work conditions and better pay. | File Pic

Mumbai: Gig workers' unions have accused quick commerce platforms and food delivery companies of 'bragging' about their 'busiest night ever' on New Year's Eve, while refusing to have a dialogue with workers campaigning for safer work conditions and better pay.

Companies claim record deliveries despite strike calls

On Thursday, both the companies and the striking unions announced success on December 31, usually one of the busiest days in the industry's annual calander. Eternal Limited, which runs Zomato and Blinkit, claimed that they delivered at a 'record pace' during New, Year's Eve, unaffected by calls for strikes.

In a message on 'X', Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal Limited, said that support from local law enforcers kept the 'small number of miscreants in check', enabling more than 4.5 lakh delivery partners across both platforms to deliver more than 75 lakh orders - all-time high - to over 63 lakh customers during the day. This happened without any additional incentives for delivery partners - NYE does see higher incentives than usual days and yesterday was no different than the past NYE days, said Goyal.

Zomato and Blinkit delivered at a record pace yesterday, unaffected by calls for strikes that many of us heard over the past few days.



Support from local law enforcement helped keep the small number of miscreants in check, enabling 4.5 lakh+ delivery partners across both… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 1, 2026

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) dismissed the claim that only a small number of workers were on strike. The union said that more than 100,000 workers from 22 cities joined the agitation, including 14,000 GIPSWU members from eight large cities like Delhi and Mumbai. "They stood up tall against threats from platform companies and the government, showing they would not take it anymore. Gig workers made it clear: no more treating us like slaves for in-human Minute deliveries while companies make tons of money off our hard work, sweat, and blood every single day," said Seema Singh, president of GIPSWU. In the absence of a survey, estimates of gig workers vary. Unions said there are around 10 million, a number expected to reach 27 million by 2030.

Workers allege intimidation, police pressure and rights violations

The unions accused the companies of breaking India's laws and the Constitution's promises for fair pay, safety, and justice. "Last night, they pulled dirty tricks, late calls claiming 'talks with law enforcement,' pushing workers to take orders by force, and sending local police to break up our peaceful protests. They attacked us just for raising slogans on the streets and speaking from our hearts and minds. This was a clear intimidation and threats against our union work and right to resist," said Nirmal Gorana, national coordinator for GIPSWU.

The workers said that the claim by companies that they had their 'busiest night ever with high order traffic' was a

mockery of the workers. "What a lie and a slap in the face. The truth? Apps crashed and broke down because so many workers uninstalled them and flat-out refused jobs. Orders piled up with no one to deliver," GIPSWU said.

Companies denied that they are exploitative. In his message, Goyal said that if the system is fundamentally unfair, as it is claimed, it would not consistently attract and retain so many people who choose to work within it. Please do not get swept up by narratives pushed by vested interests, Goyal said, thanking local authorities, delivery partners, and teams on the ground for clear enforcement and swift coordination.

He added that the gig economy is one of India’s largest organised job creation engines, and its real impact will compound over time, when delivery partners’ children, supported by stable incomes and education, enter the workforce and help transform our country at scale.

Workers list demands for fair wages, safety and legal rights

Gig workers said they will continue to campaign until they win fair wages such as Rs 20 per km, eight-hour workdays, health insurance, no unfair app blocks or ratings, safe conditions, and full rights as workers, instead of being euphemistically called 'partners'. GIPSWU said they expected companies to engage in dialogue with unions and workers. "However, the government’s silence has emboldened companies to openly practice exploitation and oppression. There is an urgent need for the government to take immediate cognisance of this situation," the organisation said.

During New Year's Eve, Zomato offered delivery partners payouts of Rs 120 to Rs 150 extra per packet during peak hours between 6 pm and 9.59pm on New Year's Eve. For orders between 10.00pm an 11.59pm, workers were offered Rs 70 extra per packet. Orders delivered after midnight and till 4.00am were paid Rs 50 extra. Other companies had also announced additional incentives for their delivery partners.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/