BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Sets Up Ward-Level War Rooms For Single-Window Campaign Permissions

Mumbai: The BMC has set up war rooms across 26 ward offices, working on the single-window permissions under the model code of conduct for campaigning by political parties and independent candidates. The permissions include that of setting up a party office, candidate office, road yatra, stages and pavilions for public addresses, and other modes of campaigning the candidates for the upcoming elections.

Single-window system covers offices, rallies, yatras and other campaign activities

The full-fledged campaigning for the BMC elections will begin post January 3, when the final list of candidates will be declared. However, the war rooms have already received a number of applications.

Multi-agency coordination at ward level to ensure faster clearances

“The war rooms are set at the ward level, and include representatives from the Mumbai Fire Brigade; Deputy Commissioner of Police office, who will coordinate at the zonal level, a BMC ward office staff, Traffic police and others. The single-window system facilitates the candidates to acquire permissions for various activities as part of election campaigning in one go, and saves time,” said Vishwas Shankarwar, joint-commissioner at the BMC and overseeing the elections.

The BMC has also set up a main control room for the BMC elections at its headquarters, which also consists of a media committee that oversees advertising or any other promotional content published in the media.

