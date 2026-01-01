 BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Sets Up Ward-Level War Rooms For Single-Window Campaign Permissions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Sets Up Ward-Level War Rooms For Single-Window Campaign Permissions

BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Sets Up Ward-Level War Rooms For Single-Window Campaign Permissions

The BMC has set up war rooms across 26 ward offices, working on the single-window permissions under the model code of conduct for campaigning by political parties and independent candidates. The permissions include that of setting up a party office, candidate office, road yatra, stages and pavilions for public addresses, and other modes of campaigning the candidates for the upcoming elections.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has set up war rooms across 26 ward offices, working on the single-window permissions under the model code of conduct for campaigning by political parties and independent candidates. The permissions include that of setting up a party office, candidate office, road yatra, stages and pavilions for public addresses, and other modes of campaigning the candidates for the upcoming elections.

Single-window system covers offices, rallies, yatras and other campaign activities

The full-fledged campaigning for the BMC elections will begin post January 3, when the final list of candidates will be declared. However, the war rooms have already received a number of applications.

Read Also
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Suspends Junior Auditor For Allegedly Demanding Bribe During...
article-image

Multi-agency coordination at ward level to ensure faster clearances

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Sets Up Ward-Level War Rooms For Single-Window Campaign Permissions
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Sets Up Ward-Level War Rooms For Single-Window Campaign Permissions
Anupamaa Written Update, January 1: Anupama Signs Papers, Police Informs About Ishnai's Arrest
Anupamaa Written Update, January 1: Anupama Signs Papers, Police Informs About Ishnai's Arrest
BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Signals Return To Active Politics After Meeting Union HM Amit Shah And Bengal Chief Samik Bhattacharya
BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Signals Return To Active Politics After Meeting Union HM Amit Shah And Bengal Chief Samik Bhattacharya
First-Ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Run Between Guwahati And Howrah, PM Modi To Flag Off Service
First-Ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Run Between Guwahati And Howrah, PM Modi To Flag Off Service

“The war rooms are set at the ward level, and include representatives from the Mumbai Fire Brigade; Deputy Commissioner of Police office, who will coordinate at the zonal level, a BMC ward office staff, Traffic police and others. The single-window system facilitates the candidates to acquire permissions for various activities as part of election campaigning in one go, and saves time,” said Vishwas Shankarwar, joint-commissioner at the BMC and overseeing the elections.

The BMC has also set up a main control room for the BMC elections at its headquarters, which also consists of a media committee that oversees advertising or any other promotional content published in the media.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Suspends Junior Auditor For Allegedly Demanding Bribe During...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Suspends Junior Auditor For Allegedly Demanding Bribe During...

Gig Workers Accuse Delivery Platforms Of Profiting From New Year Rush While Ignoring Safety, Pay And...

Gig Workers Accuse Delivery Platforms Of Profiting From New Year Rush While Ignoring Safety, Pay And...

Mumbai Crime: Nagpada Police Bust Illegal Gold Processing Racket In Kamathipura, Smuggled Gold Worth...

Mumbai Crime: Nagpada Police Bust Illegal Gold Processing Racket In Kamathipura, Smuggled Gold Worth...

BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti And UBT–MNS Finalise Seat Sharing, Prepare For High-Voltage Campaign...

BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti And UBT–MNS Finalise Seat Sharing, Prepare For High-Voltage Campaign...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Deploys Ward-Wise Teams To Monitor Candidates’ Campaign...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Deploys Ward-Wise Teams To Monitor Candidates’ Campaign...