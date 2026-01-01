 Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Suspends Junior Auditor For Allegedly Demanding Bribe During Nomination Scrutiny In Chembur
BMC suspended a junior auditor deployed on election duty in Chembur after prima facie evidence showed he allegedly demanded a bribe during nomination scrutiny. Civic officials said strict action will be taken to ensure fair and transparent polls.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
BMC suspends a junior auditor deployed on election duty in Chembur for allegedly demanding a bribe during scrutiny of nomination papers ahead of the Mumbai civic elections | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 01: The BMC administration on Thursday suspended a junior auditor, Deepak Johare, deployed on election duty in Chembur, for allegedly demanding a bribe during the scrutiny of a nomination form.

Prima facie inquiry leads to immediate suspension

“The employee has been suspended on an immediate basis after the initial investigation revealed that he asked for a bribe for scrutinising nomination papers. He was deployed in the Returning Office of M West ward (Chembur). The matter will be investigated further,” said Joint Commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar.

Order issued by additional municipal commissioner

The suspension was ordered by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi. “The suspended officer was working as a junior auditor in the BMC finance department and was presently deployed for election duty. The Municipal Corporation administration received a complaint and strong evidence that Johare had committed very serious misconduct while conducting election work and obstructed the election process. In view of the serious misconduct found in the prima facie investigation, Johare was suspended with immediate effect,” said the statement issued by the BMC.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe...
Zero tolerance for misconduct during elections

“The 2026 BMC elections are being conducted in a very fair, transparent and disciplined environment as per the guidelines of the State Election Commission. The entire administrative machinery is working round the clock for the successful implementation of this process. However, if any employee behaves in a manner that would hinder the election process, strict action should be taken against them,” the statement added.

