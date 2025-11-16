Mumbai: Youth Congress Workers Protest Against SC Order Directing Removal Of Stray Dogs From Various Institutions | Watch Video

SC Order Directing Removal Of Stray Dogs |

Mumbai: Youth Congress Workers on October 16 held protest at Dadar's Shivaji Park opposing the recent Supreme Court's directive that called for the removal of stray dogs from various institutions. In a video shared by news agency PTI, demonstrators asked for two simple demands one of which included taking the verdict back, while the second was on a solution-oriented approach towards sterilising, relocation, and vaccination.

While speaking to the agency, a member of Youth Congress said, “We have two simple demands. First, to take this verdict back, in which these three bench judges mentioned removing stray dogs from institutions. Second, we demand a solution-oriented approach- sterilise, stop relocation, vaccination. We are taxpayers. Supreme Court will have to listen to us.”

This came after the Supreme Court issued a nationwide directive asking civic bodies to remove stray dogs from key public institutions and infrastructure areas, including schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria ordered that all educational institutions, hospitals, public sports complexes, bus stands, depots, and railway stations "be fenced" to prevent the entry of stray dogs. The court added that local bodies must relocate the dogs to designated shelters after vaccination and sterilisation, ensuring they are "not released back to the same spot".

Animal welfare groups said the order, passed in view of the “alarming rise of dog-bite incidents”, overlooks on-ground realities and threatens the welfare of community dogs that have been sterilised and vaccinated under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

Mumbai School Requests to Keep Community Dogs on Campus

The management, staff, and students of Andheri's Tulip English School have come together to support the permanent stay of two community dogs on their premises. This post came just days after the Supreme Court directed relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination. The post also mentioned that these dogs have been living on the campus since birth, and the entire school community, right from management to students, shares a deep emotional bond with them.

