Governors Of Maharashtra & Punjab Release Stamp On Jain Saint, Acharya Jawahar Lal Ji Maharaj

Right to left in photo : Siddharth Bothra, trustee, Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, chief postmaster general, Maharashtra, Amitabh Singh: Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria; Governor of Maharashtra, Acharya Devrat, Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

Mumbai: Devrat, the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Chandigarh, released a commemorative coin and postal stamp of Jain saint, social reformer, and freedom movement guide, Acharya Jawahar Lal Ji Maharaj at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Devrat said that when India was under foreign rule, Acharya Jawahar Lal Ji kindled a renaissance in the minds of people. Describing Acharya Jawahar Lalji Maharaj's extraordinary contribution to India's national awakening through spiritual and social reform, the Governor said, “Acharya Jawahar Lal Ji inspired thousands through his teachings grounded in the Jain principles of truth, ahimsa, anekantvad, and aparigraha. This commemorative coin and stamp will ensure that his legacy continues to guide future generations. He inspired national leaders like Gandhi, Patel and Lokmanya Tilak."

Kataria said that Acharya conducted over 10,000 discourses, stirring consciousness and motivating people to join the freedom struggle. "Acharya Jawahar Lalji not only opposed social evils such as child marriage, dowry, and addiction but also guided and inspired leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Lokmanya Tilak. This commemorative stamp and coin will serve as an enduring reminder of his service and sacrifice."

The programme was organised by Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, Mumbai. Siddharth Bothra, trustee of the Jaskaran Bothra Foundation and the principal proposer behind the issuance of the commemorative coin and postal stamp, delivered the introductory address and highlighted the Foundation's two-decade-long efforts that culminated in this recognition by the Government of India.

The ceremony was attended by Member of the Legislative Assembly and minister for skill development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and other dignitaries.

