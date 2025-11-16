Bhiwandi News: Fire Erupts After Diesel Tanker Bursts Into Flames Near Kasara Bypass On Mumbai–Nashik Highway; No Casualties Reported

Firefighters battle intense flames after a diesel tanker caught fire near Kasara Bypass on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Nov 16: A major fire broke out late last night after a diesel tanker parked beside a hotel on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway suddenly caught fire near the Kasara Bypass, close to Mokhavane Phata. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, officials said.

Fire Spreads to Dry Grass and Surrounding Area

The flames quickly intensified, causing dry grass and shrubs in the surrounding area to catch fire as well. As a precaution the nearby hotel was immediately shut down to prevent further damage or risk to people in the vicinity.

Police and Tehsildar Rush to Spot

Upon receiving information Shahapur Police and the Tehsildar rushed to the scene. Initial firefighting efforts were carried out using private water tankers followed by reinforcement from the Shahapur Nagar Panchayat Fire Brigade.

Also Watch:

Blaze Controlled After Several Hours

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours and the fire was finally brought under control late in the night. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/