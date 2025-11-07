 Mumbai News: Massive Fire Guts Textile Factory In Bhiwandi’s Saravali-Gove MIDC; No Casualties Reported- Visual Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Massive Fire Guts Textile Factory In Bhiwandi’s Saravali-Gove MIDC; No Casualties Reported- Visual Surfaces

Mumbai News: Massive Fire Guts Textile Factory In Bhiwandi’s Saravali-Gove MIDC; No Casualties Reported- Visual Surfaces

The inferno quickly engulfed the two-storey factory building, which contained large quantities of raw and finished fabrics stored on the upper floors.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes | FPJ Photos

Bhiwandi: A devastating fire broke out around 9 a.m. on Friday at Mangalmurti Dyeing and Processing Company, located in the Saravali-Gove MIDC industrial area along the Bhiwandi–Kalyan Road. The inferno quickly engulfed the two-storey factory building, which contained large quantities of raw and finished fabrics stored on the upper floors.

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire spread within minutes, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and reducing the entire structure to ashes. Firefighters from Bhiwandi were immediately dispatched to the site to battle the raging flames.FPJ Photos

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes | FPJ Photos

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes | FPJ Photos

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes | FPJ Photos

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes | FPJ Photos

Power Cut Hampers Firefighting Operations

FPJ Shorts
Bhayandar Drug Bust: Navghar Police Seize MD And Ganja Worth ₹3.54 Lakh; 3 Arrested, Supplier On Run
Bhayandar Drug Bust: Navghar Police Seize MD And Ganja Worth ₹3.54 Lakh; 3 Arrested, Supplier On Run
Can Sanju Samson Be MS Dhoni's Successor? CSK-RR Talks Resume Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
Can Sanju Samson Be MS Dhoni's Successor? CSK-RR Talks Resume Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
Navi Mumbai Infrastructure: CIDCO Sets Record With ₹2,125 Crore Kharghar Land Sale, Highest In 55-Year History
Navi Mumbai Infrastructure: CIDCO Sets Record With ₹2,125 Crore Kharghar Land Sale, Highest In 55-Year History
VIDEO: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Varanasi, To Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains
VIDEO: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Varanasi, To Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains

As a safety measure, electricity supply to the entire MIDC area was cut off. However, this precautionary step led to a severe shortage of water for firefighting operations.

Shockingly, the local MIDC’s fire safety system failed to operate during the emergency. Officials revealed that there was no backup power arrangement through generators after the power was disconnected, which significantly delayed firefighting efforts.

Reinforcements Called from Nearby Cities

Given the magnitude of the blaze, additional fire engines were summoned from Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, and Thane. Meanwhile, police personnel from Kon Gaon Police Station cordoned off the area and temporarily shut down traffic on adjoining routes to prevent any untoward incidents.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Massive Fire Erupts At Dadar Star Mall's McDonald's Outlet; No Injuries Reported |...
article-image

Loss Worth Lakhs; Cause Yet to Be Determined

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, property and stock worth several lakhs of rupees were completely destroyed in the fire.

The exact cause of the blaze remains unknown and will be determined after a detailed investigation, police officials confirmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhayandar Drug Bust: Navghar Police Seize MD And Ganja Worth ₹3.54 Lakh; 3 Arrested, Supplier On...

Bhayandar Drug Bust: Navghar Police Seize MD And Ganja Worth ₹3.54 Lakh; 3 Arrested, Supplier On...

Navi Mumbai Infrastructure: CIDCO Sets Record With ₹2,125 Crore Kharghar Land Sale, Highest In...

Navi Mumbai Infrastructure: CIDCO Sets Record With ₹2,125 Crore Kharghar Land Sale, Highest In...

Inside Mumbai Art Deco: A Walk Through Bhau Daji Lad Museum & You'll Be In Awe Of The City Of...

Inside Mumbai Art Deco: A Walk Through Bhau Daji Lad Museum & You'll Be In Awe Of The City Of...

Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Nab 2 With 1.6 Kg Ganja Worth ₹36,600 In Vasai, Case Registered...

Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Nab 2 With 1.6 Kg Ganja Worth ₹36,600 In Vasai, Case Registered...

Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops...

Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops...