Mumbai News: Massive Fire Guts Textile Factory In Bhiwandi’s Saravali-Gove MIDC; No Casualties Reported- Visual Surfaces

Bhiwandi: A devastating fire broke out around 9 a.m. on Friday at Mangalmurti Dyeing and Processing Company, located in the Saravali-Gove MIDC industrial area along the Bhiwandi–Kalyan Road. The inferno quickly engulfed the two-storey factory building, which contained large quantities of raw and finished fabrics stored on the upper floors.

Fire Spreads Rapidly, Building Reduced to Ashes

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire spread within minutes, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and reducing the entire structure to ashes. Firefighters from Bhiwandi were immediately dispatched to the site to battle the raging flames.FPJ Photos

Power Cut Hampers Firefighting Operations

As a safety measure, electricity supply to the entire MIDC area was cut off. However, this precautionary step led to a severe shortage of water for firefighting operations.

Shockingly, the local MIDC’s fire safety system failed to operate during the emergency. Officials revealed that there was no backup power arrangement through generators after the power was disconnected, which significantly delayed firefighting efforts.

Reinforcements Called from Nearby Cities

Given the magnitude of the blaze, additional fire engines were summoned from Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, and Thane. Meanwhile, police personnel from Kon Gaon Police Station cordoned off the area and temporarily shut down traffic on adjoining routes to prevent any untoward incidents.

Loss Worth Lakhs; Cause Yet to Be Determined

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, property and stock worth several lakhs of rupees were completely destroyed in the fire.

The exact cause of the blaze remains unknown and will be determined after a detailed investigation, police officials confirmed.